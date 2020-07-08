New satellite images show activity at suspected North Korean nuclear facility

The images, captured by Planet Labs and analyzed by experts from the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, indicate that the facility, which is located in the town of Wollo-ri, near the capital city of Pyongyang and has not previously been revealed to the public, It is believed to be linked to North Korea's nuclear program and to remain active.

"It has all the signatures of a North Korean nuclear facility: security perimeter, on-site housing, monuments to unpublished leadership visits, and an underground facility. And it's right next to a bottled water factory that doesn't have None of those characteristics, "Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, which specializes in open source intelligence, told CNN before publishing his own report.

"The most important thing is all vehicle traffic: cars, trucks, shipping containers. This factory is very active. That activity has not slowed down, not during the negotiations and not now. It is still manufacturing nuclear weapons," he said. he told CNN.

While the facility was identified in 2015 by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Lewis and his fellow researchers previously chose not to advertise the facility because they were unable to identify its specific role within the North Korean nuclear program.

However, the publication of the site's name and function in an upcoming book written by Ankit Panda, a North Korean expert working for the Federation of American Scientists, makes its location in the public interest, they told CNN.

In his book, titled "Kim Jong Un and the Bomb," Panda writes that the facility is believed to be primarily associated with the manufacture of warheads and could also serve as a storage location for those weapons if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un needed disperse your storage "for better responsiveness in a crisis," according to passages obtained by CNN.

"We had been looking at this site for a long time and knew that it was associated with the nuclear program. When Ankit Panda asked me if we knew of a site near a place called Wollo-ri that was involved in nuclear weapons manufacturing, all click," Lewis said.

The CIA and Pentagon declined to comment when asked if the facility is believed to play a role in North Korea's nuclear program.

Stagnant conversations

The public disclosure of another previously unidentified North Korean facility again undermines President Donald Trump's infamous 2018 claim that North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat.

It also occurs when talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.

US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have continued to insist that the Trump administration remains focused on the complete denuclearization of North Korea, despite Kim never formally agreeing to such terms, and intelligence officials maintain that Pyongyang has little intention of surrendering its weapons. Bookings.

A United Nations report produced earlier this year revealed that North Korea continued to develop its weapons program in 2019, violating long-standing UN Security Council sanctions. A section of the CNN-reviewed report said North Korea's ballistic missile program was "characterized by its intensity, diversity and coherence."

Meanwhile, North Korea's state media has said in recent months and weeks that the country's leaders have no immediate intention of entering into the kind of high-level talks with the United States that took place last year.

In June, North Korea cut all lines of communication with "enemy" South Korea, a likely sign that Pyongyang is taking a more contentious stance toward Seoul after more than two years of détente and failed peace talks.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister and one of the country's most powerful officials, appears to have played a significant role in North Korea's decision to cut communication with the South.

"Kim Yo Jung's provocative gestures and Kim Jong Un's follow-up actions are probably calculated," a South Korean official told CNN this week. South Korea is still trying to coordinate the talks between the United States and North Korea, but Pyongyang appears not to have responded, the official added, using a different spelling for Kim's name.

Additionally, former national security adviser John Bolton has repeatedly said while promoting his new book that Kim had played Trump and that North Korea's threat is "absolutely greater" today than it was before the two summits between leaders. since 2018.

"The idea that only this oily layer of compliments to this brutal dictator would convince him that he could come to terms with Donald Trump, I thought, was surprisingly naive and dangerous," Bolton told ABC News in an interview last month.

"The threat from North Korea today is absolutely greater. Because all of these photo opportunities were taking place, there is no doubt that North Korea's work on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs continued. It is a of the most secret societies on the planet, "he said.

State Department Deputy Secretary Steve Biegun will likely try to avoid discussing Bolton's claims when he meets with his South Korean counterparts this week, and plans to have a frank discussion about President Moon Jae-in's new national security leadership, As some of those officials have relations with the North Koreans, a US official and another source familiar with his plans told CNN on Tuesday.

Moon recently named Park Jiewon, a former lawmaker and presidential chief of staff, as the country's new chief spy.

Park is one of South Korea's leading experts in the North, but, like Moon, has been criticized by conservatives for being too close to Pyongyang. Park was sentenced to prison for secretly sending money north to organize the inter-Korean summit in 2000.

While meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Biegun will reinforce the United States' position that there will be no sanctions relief for North Korea unless there is denuclearization. He is also expected to urge the South Korean Foreign Ministry to maintain its working group with the United States, although that group has faced some criticism of Moon's new national security team, the sources said.

Biegun said Wednesday that the United States is ready to restart talks with North Korea once Kim appoints a "prepared and trained" lead negotiator, but that the administration had not requested a meeting prior to his visit to Seoul.

"When President Kim designates a counterpart to me, who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, he will find us ready right then and there. Dialogue can lead to action, but action is impossible without dialogue," he said.

North Korea's nuclear program believed to be active

Meanwhile, recent satellite imagery suggests North Korea continues to actively accumulate its arsenal of nuclear weapons at sites like Wollo-ri, which "has multiple signatures suggesting it has a role in the DPRK's nuclear program," experts told CNN.

"The site is distinguished by a strong security perimeter and what appears to be several high-rise residential buildings on the site (next to a wooded pond)," said Lewis and fellow researchers Catherine Dill, David Laboon and David Schmerler.

"North Korea tends to emphasize building better homes as a benefit to scientists and technicians involved in nuclear and missile programs. Placing those homes on site and within a security perimeter separates facility personnel from the neighboring community, "added the experts. . "Furthermore, although there are monuments at the Wollo-ri site that indicate leadership visits, we found no state media reports of such visits. These are all characteristics of other DPRK nuclear facilities."

Additionally, the site appears to contain an underground facility, according to satellite imagery, although experts acknowledge that it is difficult to assess how extensive that facility is.

"The site itself is located on a hillside substantial enough to accommodate an underground facility (see figure below) and is heavily terraced. Several buildings could serve as entrances to that facility," Lewis and his team wrote.

Satellite photos also reveal the vehicle's constant movement at the site, indicating that it remains active and has an ongoing role in North Korea's nuclear development, according to analysts at the Middlebury Institute.

"Vehicle traffic at the site suggests that manufacturing in Wollo-ri continued during the summit process that spanned from the June 2018 meeting in Singapore to the June 2019 meeting between Trump and Kim at the DMZ" they said.

"Recent satellite images show that vehicle traffic continues, suggesting that the DPRK continues to manufacture nuclear warheads or their components," added the experts.