New shared character posters for THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 2 – Newsdio

In The umbrella academyOn the same day in 1989, 43 babies are inexplicably born to random, disconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. In the first season, we saw the six surviving members reunite when they learned of their father's passing. Together, they worked to solve the mystery surrounding his death, but the separated family began to unravel due to their divergent personalities, abilities, and global apocalypse.

The series is based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min repeating their roles as the titular group of improbable heroes from the first season. Other actors who have joined season 2 include Ritu Arya, Marin Irelandand Yusuf Gatewood.

Steve Blackman He was the season 2 showrunner again, which will consist of 10 episodes. It will be great to see The White Violin, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance and The Boy back in action! In the meantime, enjoy the announcement video that might make you want to get up and dance.

The umbrella academy Season 2 will debut on Friday, July 31.