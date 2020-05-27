New software allows your Canon camera to be used as a webcam for a Mac





Camera maker Canon announced today that its EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is now available to macOS users as well as PC users.

The software is designed to allow some EOS interchangeable lens cameras and PowerShot cameras to be converted to a webcam via a USB connection.

The macOS compatible software solution requires a single USB connector to connect the compatible camera to the computer. After downloading the software and configuring the camera in a video conferencing application, the user will be able to use the camera for video conferencing and virtual meetings.

Compatible cameras include everything from the EOS-1D X Mark III to the PowerShot SX70 HS, with a list of cameras that work with the feature available on the Canon website.

