New Star Wars VR experience takes you deep into Galaxy & # 39; s Edge

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a new Star Wars VR game. Lucasfilm's award-winning immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB has announced that it is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge. It is described as an action-adventure virtual reality experience. Later this year, the experience connects to Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge, new additions to Disneyland theme parks in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Disneyland and Disney World theme parks are closed at this time, due to the current state of the world. However, the Florida theme park has already announced plans to reopen its doors on July 11, meaning visitors will be able to experience Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge once again. With Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge in development, Star Wars Fans will be further immersed in the world of Batuu. Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLAB, said this.

RELATED: The Real Reason: A New Hope Needed to Shoot Again According to Mark Hamill

"We are very excited for fans to enter Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge later this year. This action packed adventure doesn't just speak to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading the story around Black Spire Outpost, but represents another significant step in ILMxLAB's quest to go from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you are in a world making consistent choices that fuel your experience. "

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge takes place between The Last Jedi and Skywalker's rise and is located on the outskirts of Batuu's advanced Black Spire Outpost Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge. The next game will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature new and iconic characters from the Star Wars Galaxy with multiple playstyles and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, who don't necessarily have to be fans of the franchise or familiar with the latest additions to Disney theme parks. Scott Trowbridge, creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, explains.

"The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are delighted that fans have the opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters, and explore new regions of the planet Batuu at Star Wars: Tales from the edge of the galaxy. Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks. "

ILMxLAB previously produced the epic Vader Immortal series for Oculus VR headsets and worked on Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, alongside Avengers: Damage Control. However, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge will allow players to explore more freely, while directly impacting different events in the story, resulting in different outcomes each time the game is played. Basically, the new experience will work as a component to physically visit the parks, but with a more immersive history.

ILMxLAB has yet to announce a release date for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, though it is slated to arrive sometime this year. Along with the reopening of Disney World, it is believed that Disneyland will do the same with an announcement in the near future. In the meantime, you can see the logo and a picture of the next game below, thanks to the official Star Wars website}.

The savages of Batuu await you. Live your own virtual reality adventure in #Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, coming later this year. Follow @ILMxLAB and visit https://t.co/mVXi17qoJk for more details: https://t.co/4PG8PR0D4O#StarWarsTales#GalaxysEdgepic.twitter.com/hKMYlGS2eW – Star Wars (@starwars) May 28, 2020

New #Star Wars News! Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Announcement, a New Virtual Reality Experience Coming Later This Year https://t.co/OrnNGi1FtJ – DarkJediBrotherhood (@SWDJB) May 28, 2020

Themes: Star Wars, Disneyland