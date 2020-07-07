New stealth bomber arrives in just '2 years'

The long-awaited high-tech B-21 bomber "will arrive in two years," bringing new dimensions of stealth, software, attack possibilities, and nuclear deterrence to the United States Air Force. It could even introduce new tactical approaches to how modern operations can move forward in the coming years.

In a conversation with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies about the importance of modernizing the nuclear triad, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Stephen Wilson confirmed that the stealthy new aircraft "will power up in two years."

It has been debated that its first test flight is imminent, and service weapon developers constantly express that the program has progressed very successfully for several years. Naturally, details about its specific development nuances are probably not available, as it is a black program. However, prototyping, software development and the overall success of the program have been well documented. Given all of these factors, it would in no way be surprising if the B-21's readiness for operations was only a few years away. Leading weapons developers have long said that the plane is expected to arrive in the 2020s, so it is quite possible that it is on the earlier end of that.

In recent months, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Chief Air Force Scientist Dr. Richard Joseph, and Air Force Acquisition Executive Dr. William Roper, visited Palmdale, California, for a discussion in onsite with B-21 scientists and weapons developers with the Northrop Grumman aircraft manufacturer.

During the visit, Roper commented on the extent to which the B-21 will bring new dimensions to the stealth attack, saying it "will push the limits on hardware technologies, such as stealth" and "will open new avenues in agile software development" , according to an Air Force report on the visit.

Roper has long advocated for software modernization as a technical basis for fast and agile modernization; He recently posted some significant comments on the B-21's progress regarding software and key elements of the mission's command, saying that developers recently completed an essential software-powered process aimed at providing higher levels of information processing, management of data and computerized autonomy.

While there are few details available on the technical makeup of the B-21 for obvious reasons, there are some interesting comments made by Air Force developers, as well as observations that can be made simply by looking at the available images.

Through virtualization and synergy of software and hardware, B-21 sensors, computers, and electronics can better scale, implement, and streamline procedural functions, such as verifying avionics details, measuring altitude and speed and integrate sensor information sets that would otherwise be disparate In effect, it means that the war-sensitive sensor, targets, and navigation data will be managed and organized through increased computer automation. This will allow pilots to make faster and more informed combat decisions.

In previous statements, Roper has referred to the B-21's inclusion of "Containerized Software," which refers to the ability to program computer operating systems to streamline and compartmentalize different functions simultaneously, but without launching a complete machine for each. application, according to the "Kubernetes" Website. Roper cited Kubernetes, which is a computer system for "automating the deployment, escalation, and management of applications." Much of this, as quoted by Roper, is possible thanks to what is called application containerization; It is defined as a "virtualization method at the operating system level used to deploy and run distributed applications," according to Techtarget.com. Containerization allows multiple "isolated applications or services to run on a single host and access the same operating system."

By turning to software-enabled virtualization, systems can update faster, reduce their hardware footprint, and make better use of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications. In terms of all-out war, this means that B-21 pilots can share information and find and destroy targets like enemy air defenses much faster than ever. This is something that can speed up precision weapons attack and identify oncoming air and ground threats and, perhaps more importantly, keep pilot crews alive.

While many of the details about the B-21's stealth technologies remain mysterious, a quick glance at its setup seems to indicate some interesting new developments. The engine "inlets" are more curved and embedded in the fuselage, compared to its predecessor, the B-2. The body surrounding the entrance also appears more rounded and slightly less angular, suggesting new methods for implementing stealthy "low-radar signature" engineering. Naturally, fewer protruding edges, angular shapes, or structures are likely to generate much less signal to return to enemy radar. Also, the back of the plane appears to show little or no heat dispensing, suggesting that an internally buried engine emits an even smaller heat signature than stealth engines of the latest generation. Or, there could be new ways to manage how aircraft heat is dissipated or released to decrease or eliminate any detectable heat signature. Additionally, to be less "detectable" by enemy sensors, a stealth fuselage is constructed to effectively reflect the surrounding atmosphere to eliminate any detectable temperature difference. Finally, the structural shape of the crew command center cabin on the B-21 appears to have a slightly lower inclination than the B-2, making the shape slightly more rounded or "combined" in one perfect configuration and less detectable.