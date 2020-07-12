New study suggests COVID-19 brought American families closer

According to new research, seventy-five percent of American parents witnessed a key moment in their children's lives while in isolation.

The survey of 2,000 Americans, of whom approximately 1,200 were parents, asked respondents about their refuge time in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of being surrounded by family members.

From developmental milestones to simple heart to heart, three-quarters of the parents surveyed experienced a key moment that they might otherwise have missed with their children during the lockdown.

Respondents were asked to share the key moments they experienced, and one said that their son met an aunt for the first time, while another was able to successfully train their little one.

Another respondent shared how their son confided that they were being bullied at school, while another person shared that they could see their son being sworn in to the National Guard through a live broadcast.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Juice Plus +, the survey found that 66 percent of respondents said the pandemic has brought them closer to their family than ever. Not surprisingly, 77 percent of respondents also agree that they have enjoyed spending more time with members of their household. The survey also found that respondents have learned a lot about their families while also sheltering in place.

Nearly half of the respondents admitted that they really didn't know what their partner's job was before they started working from home during self-isolation. Seventy-nine percent of parents surveyed said they also learned more about their children's hobbies and passions during this time. While another 77 percent of parents said their children have become more open to learning new things around the house and trying new activities.

In fact, 31 percent of respondents said they had taught a family member a new skill while in quarantine. Seven out of 10 respondents also shared that their longest time indoors has been a wake-up call to focus on their families' unhealthy habits. Forty-one percent of those surveyed said they had added more priority to family meals during their isolation time.

"During these unprecedented times, it has been a delight to see families getting closer and enjoying the extra time they have gathered while staying home," said Dr. Mitra Ray, Ph.D., research biochemist. and health ambassador with Jugo Plus +. "In turn, this has led to an increase in family meals, which have been shown to form better eating habits and a healthier lifestyle for years to come."

Another 29 percent of respondents shared that they learned how to cook a new family recipe. Seventy-one percent of the respondents shared all of this has been possible because it has been easier for them to comply with a new and improved schedule for themselves and their families while they took refuge in the place. For those respondents who have been working from home during this time, 41% said they liked having more flexible hours. Another 38 percent of these respondents shared another advantage of working remotely because they have been able to enjoy more quality time with their family.

Regardless of whether respondents are working from home, 68% shared that they have used blocking to improve their family's communication skills.

"As more people get used to working from home, they find positive benefits in their flexible benefits, such as building stronger relationships with their families," said Sean Hopkins, director of revenue for Juice Plus +.

"We value and support the impact of year-round remote work models that allow more people to stay home, offering the opportunity to work according to their own schedules and giving higher priority to loved ones and their happiness and well-being. usually".

MAIN PRIORITIES ADDED TO THE ROUTINES OF AMERICANS IN SELF-INSULATION

I ate more meals with family or members of my household: 41%

I spent more time with my family / home: 37%

Started a new exercise routine: 36%

I learned something new about someone I live with: 33%

Made more purchases online: 32%

He taught a family member a new skill: 31%

More tuned to the news – 31%

I learned to cook a new family recipe: 29%

Started a new hobby: 26%

Focused more on nutrition for my / my family – 25%

Virtually connected with my peers: 25%

Focused more on sleep – 20%

MAIN BENEFITS OF WORKING REMOTELY DURING COVID-19

Enjoying a more flexible schedule: 41%

Being able to enjoy more quality time with your family: 38%

Be more productive: 33%

Not having to travel – 29%

Not having to dress – 29%

Being able to work from the comfort of your home: 27%

Money savings: 27%

Being able to improve their communication skills: 21%

Feeling more motivated to work: 18%

Having fewer distractions than in the office: 17%