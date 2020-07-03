New study updates dog years to human years formula

But new research published Thursday in the journal Cell Systems debunks that method. And that's because the scientists behind a new study say that dogs and humans don't age at the same rate.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have developed a new formula that takes that variation into account. According to a statement, the study shows how dogs age at a much faster rate than humans earlier in their lives, and then track the molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador retrievers, and in particular "the changing patterns of methyl groups "in their genome. down after reaching maturity.

"This makes sense when you think about it: After all, a nine-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1: 7 ratio was not an accurate measure of age," says lead author Trey Ideker. like saying

According to the study, a one-year-old dog is compared to a 30-year-old human, a four-year-old dog to a 52-year-old human. The aging rate decreases after the dogs are 7 years old.