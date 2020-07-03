New study updates dog years to human years formula

But new research published Thursday in the journal Cell Systems debunks that method. And that's because the scientists behind a new study say that dogs and humans don't age at the same rate.
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have developed a new formula that takes that variation into account. According to a statement, the study shows how dogs age at a much faster rate than humans earlier in their lives, and then track the molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador retrievers, and in particular "the changing patterns of methyl groups "in their genome. down after reaching maturity.

"This makes sense when you think about it: After all, a nine-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1: 7 ratio was not an accurate measure of age," says lead author Trey Ideker. like saying

According to the study, a one-year-old dog is compared to a 30-year-old human, a four-year-old dog to a 52-year-old human. The aging rate decreases after the dogs are 7 years old.

The new formula "is the first to be transferred between species," and scientists plan to test their findings on other breeds of dogs to study the impact of longevity on their findings, according to a statement.

The researchers also believe that observing changes in methylation patterns before and after the use of anti-aging products could help veterinarians make more informed decisions in terms of diagnosis and treatment.

A chart in the study makes age comparisons intuitive and provides useful context for dog owners, including scientists themselves.

"I have a six-year-old dog; he still runs with me, but now I realize he is not as 'young' as I thought he was," Ideker said.

