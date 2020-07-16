New Survey Reaffirms that Most Americans Don't Trust the President, But They Do Trust Dr. Fauci







I understand why the United States often feels like a 50-50 country, hopefully split in half. In a way it is. But right now, on the key issue of trust, as the United States breaks the worst types of Covid-19 records, we are not divided in half. It is more like 2 versus 1.

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that only 30% of registered voters in the United States say they trust the information President Trump is providing about the coronavirus. To repeat: only 3 out of 10 voters trust what he says about the biggest crisis of his presidency.

By contrast, 67% of registered voters do not trust Trump's Covid-19 claims. This is in line with numerous past polls showing that only 1 in 3 Americans views Trump as honest and trustworthy. He has the Fox News fan base with him, but that's about it.

I think these numbers are fascinating because they indicate that a large part of his followers, people who say they approve of his performance, do so even though they don't trust him. But I think the next part of the Q poll is even more important: Nearly two-thirds of voters, 65%, "say they trust the information that Dr. Anthony Fauci is providing about the coronavirus," the university said. Only 26% said they do NOT trust Fauci. There is clearly a chasm between the minority that trusts Trump and the majority that trusts Fauci.

Fauci's next webcast 5 Fauci says Navarro's opinion piece was a "big mistake" by the White House Follow the numbers Follow the poll numbers, and the breaking news on Wednesday night about the demotion of Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale makes perfect sense. NYT's Maggie Haberman broke the news and the president confirmed it minutes later via a Facebook post. (Evidently, he turned to FB while Twitter was paralyzed by a hacking attack.) Bill Stepien is the new campaign manager, and Parscale is now a senior advisor. According to CNN reports, the shake was a surprise to Parscale. Both the Quinnipiac poll and a new NBC / WSJ poll showed that Trump was following Joe Biden by double digits. This has been going on for over a month. Remember when the Trump campaign sent an absurd cease-and-desist letter to CNN for publishing a poll showing Trump fallen by 12 points? Now poll after poll shows Trump falling 11, 12 and 15 points. I no longer see the campaign threatening legal action … >> "Whispers: Parscale is not the reason the president's poll numbers are in the sewer," Jake Tapper tweeted RETURN TO FAUCI NOW … During an interview at a virtual summit hosted by The Atlantic, Dr. Fauci was asked: "There have been some reports that the Trump administration has tried to cut his television interviews. Isn't it important at this time for the nation and the country? world to know about you? Fauci said: "I can't comment on it, but I think you know what the answer is." Yes, we all do … The answer is yes … Norah O & # 39; Donnell interviews Fauci … in print Here is a great example of how Fauci is avoiding WH's attempts to block him from television interviewers. CBS's Norah O & # 39; Donnell, who says she has known the Fauci family for years, interviewed him … but not on camera … instead, it was for the InStyle website. InStyle released a digital cover of Dr. Fauci on Wednesday, see above, plus a Q&A by O & # 39; Donnell. Fauci said he does not like to face Trump. Why? Because "it is quite difficult to walk a tightrope while trying to get your message across and people are trying to pit you against the president. It is very stressful …" Fauci's next webcast Fauci's webcasting strategy, which I wrote about last night, will continue on Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg said he will interview Fauci on Facebook Live on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on "what to do next to stop the spread of the virus and how close we are to a vaccine." >> Moment: The interview occurs when Facebook launches a new "Covid-19 Facts" section to provide users with authoritative information about the virus … Fauci says Navarro's opinion piece was a "big mistake" by the White House Oliver Darcy writes: Fauci described Peter Navarro's opinion piece about him as a "big mistake" by the White House that was "badly reflected on them." He described it as "a little strange" that the government is openly trying to discredit him, and said Navarro is "in a single world." Trump rebuked Navarro for the opinion piece. And by the end of the day, it was clear that the tensions between WH and Fauci had eased, at least for a moment. This WaPo story is on the cover of Thursday: "The White House is moving away from Fauci's attacks days after promoting them …"





