New synopsis for TENET, John David Washington asked Christopher Nolan about the plot every day, and new magazine covers – Newsdio

Last week, Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Christopher NolanLong awaited movie Beginning. That teaser revealed some new details about the story, but there is still little confusion about what this movie is about. Well, today we have a new synopsis to share with you for the movie, and it doesn't clear up any confusion either! It reads:

"Armed with a single word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist travels through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel . Investment ".

All this investment is what makes this movie interesting. It is also what confuses many people. They have made it very clear that this is not a time travel film, it is about investment, and how it seems to be a specialty that John David WashingtonThe character has in the movie. We know that things around you are happening in reverse, but what does that all mean? Why the hell does he have this strange ability? Well, Washington had to ask Nolan every day about the story because, while he was filming it, he also didn't seem to know what was going on!

Washington had this to say to Geoff Keighley during a trailer reveal released on Fortnite:

"Every day I had questions for him. But he was very kind and answered them very calmly and patiently. It was important that the actors could follow the story correctly so that we could tell it in the best possible way, and he was very patient with us, what I say very politely [laughs]. "It really is interesting, because there are only little nuggets of information and only crumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised [Nolan] was willing to reveal. And I love that he did it."

Beginning It has been described as a "mind-boggling spy thriller so unique that the public will baffle its complexities for years to come." It is also said to be a "time-doubling masterpiece" of a Quantum Cold War.

We also have a couple of Total Film magazine covers to share with you. Obviously, the studio is increasing the commercialization of the movie's theatrical release, which is apparently still July 17 because the studio has not said otherwise.