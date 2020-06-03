New Team & Sara’s Abduction Explained

Warning: SPOILERS for DC & # 39; s Legends of TomorrowEnd of Season 5 – "Swan Thong"

The end of season 5 of DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow saw time-traveling misfit superheroes revert to reality back to normal after the world became a dystopian reality of "perfect order" by Destinations: Lachesis (Sara Strange), Atropos (Joanna Vanderham) and Clotho (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who is also the shape-shifting legend Charle. In the end, Charlie and Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) were redeemed, but the Legends roster was rocked once again in a cliffhanger that prepared season 6 for Arrowverse's weirdest (and best) show.

After breaking free from their prison from being trapped in various television shows, the Legends regained control of the Waverider and destroyed the Loom of Destiny, the mystical device that allowed Destiny to rewrite reality and subjugate humanity. Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her team were able to destroy the Loom and used the Waverider to jump four months into the future, only to discover that Lachesis had managed to find another way to maintain his control: by spinning the Waverider's AI, Gideon ( Amy Pemberton), in the new Loom of Fate. In this Fate-controlled reality check, Lachesis controlled everyone through FateWatches on his wrists. The Legends also knew they were in position n. # 2 among the best villains in history at the Lachesis History Museum, second only to Charlie herself.

This culminated in a battle between the Legends and the Encores, which included Caligula, Julius Caesar, Josef Stalin, and Marie Antoinette (a returning Courtney Ford), with Sisqo performing his hit "Thong Song". But the real battle was restoring Charlie's self-confidence; Lachesis intimidated the blatant and irreverent shapeshifter and blamed himself for everything that ever went wrong with humanity after she broke the Loom of Destiny millennia ago. But thanks to a lively talk from Mick Rory's daughter Lita (Mina Sundwall), Charlie got his mojo back and provided the Legends with the weapons of Hell necessary to destroy the Encores once and for all. Charlie also confronted Lachesis and showed mercy to his sister, showing how different he is from his sisters.

Legends of tomorrowThe season 5 finale was as delightfully bizarre as ever, including the Legends who fight the Encores using "the biggest mistakes in history" like the pogo stick and the Shake Weight as weapons. The finale was packed with resolutions for the various stories of Season 5, and "Swan Thong" ended with another great stir for the team that set the stage for Legends of tomorrow season 6.

The meaning of the loom of the destruction of destiny

The Loom of Fate was destroyed twice in Legends of tomorrowSeason 5 finale. The loom, which was divided into three rings, was Legends of tomorrowSeason 5 MacGuffin and originally the Legends wanted him so Charlie could use the Loom to bring Astra's mother Natalie and Zari Tarazi's brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) back to life. In fact, Charlie resurrected them both in last week's episode, "The One Who's Trapped on TV," where Behrad was part of friends-inspired reality, Ultimate Buds, while Natalie and Astra were the family living at Highcastle Abbey, a shipment from Downton Abbey.

However, Lachesis and Atropos were using the Loom to maintain their dystopian control over the world, forcing history to eliminate humanity's mistakes and causing everyone to eat blue porridge. When the Legends located the Loom, Constantine brought Astra into contact with the magic within her derived from her mother, while Sara battled Atropos and realized how to use Destiny to destroy the Loom, which rewritten reality. Unfortunately, Lachesis repaired the Loom with Gideon and restored his "perfect order" until the two Zaris and Behrad managed to restore Gideon, putting the world back on its right track.

When the Loom of Destiny rewritten reality, it presumably did so for all Arrowverse, or at least all Earth-Prime. However, this crisis was only dealt with by the Legends since the other Arrowverse shows have already ended their seasons. It is not clear whether The Flash, Supergirl, Batwomanor Black Lightning will ever acknowledge that the world was briefly dystopian by Destinations but, given Legends of tomorrowThe reputation of being an outlier in the Arrowverse is unlikely.

Why did Sara Lance lose her superpower when she killed Atropos?

Sara Lance became the Paragon of Destiny during the Infinite Earth Crisis but, in Legends of tomorrow Season 5, the White Canary gained a new superpower when he saw the true divine form of Atropos and miraculously survived in episode 9, "Zari, not Zari". The encounter with Atropos left Sara blind but endowed her with clairvoyance, essentially turning Captain Lance into Cassandra, which was appropriate since Atropos was one of the destinations of Greek myths.

Sara's clairvoyance was crucial to survive and defeat Atropos in "Swan Thong". White Canary could see exactly how Atropos planned to kill her and she countered it. Sara realized that she could literally draw the thread of Atropos' life and she did it while the evil Fate was trapped on the Loom. When the Loom was destroyed, so was Atropos. After the Legends escaped on the Waverider, Sara realized that her blindness and superpower were linked to Atropos. With Fate dead, Sara lost her superpower, but regained her sight after spending the last 6 episodes blindly.

John Constantine redeemed Astra, his original sin

John Constantine's goal in Legends of tomorrow Season 5 was to redeem her original sin: allowing Astra to be sent to hell as a child and causing the death of her mother, Natalie. Astra was initially the Big Bad of season 5; It was she who sent the Encores back to Earth and also caused Constantine to die of lung cancer from regular smoking. But the Legends have a unique way of turning enemies into allies and Astra reluctantly cast her luck with the Legends when she realized that Lachesis had been manipulating her in Hell and intended for Astra to replace Clotho as the Third Destination.

After Astra reunited with Natalie at Highcastle Abbey, she fully committed herself to the cause of the Legends. Constantine made Astra watch the magic and goodness within her flow from her mother all the time. Astra confronted Lachesis and proved that he was not the pawn of Destiny. After the Legends were victorious, Astra, who is free from Hell and once again deadly, gave Constantine her Coin from Hell, freeing him from his curse of damnation. Astra decided to become the caretaker of John's house in the county of Northumberland, UK. It seems that Astra is considered a legend now, but it remains to be seen whether he will continue to join his time travel exploits.

Is Zari 1.0 forever gone from the legends of tomorrow?

The strange case of the two Zaris was heartbreakingly resolved. The original Zari Tomaz was erased from reality after Legends' fourth season finale victory at Heyworld. Behrad, who died in Zari's future in 2046, retroactively took his place on the team, with no one remembering that Zari existed. Behrad's sister, Zari Tarazi (or Zari 2.0), who is an influencer and social media fashionista, joined the Legends. Zari's love 1.0, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), later discovered that the original Zari still lived in the Air Totem and retrieved her memories of their shared experiences. At Ultimate Buds Reality television, Zari 1.0 was released from the aerial totem and possessed the body of Zari 2.0. Later in "The One Where We Caught on TV," the two Zaris broke up and existed separately, with their personalities, voices, and love interests: Zari 1.0 loves Nate while Zari 2.0 is attracted to John Constantine.

In "Swan Thong", Behrad began to physically manifest how he is shot dead in the future 2046 of Zari 1.0. The original Zari realized that by continuing to exist outside of the Aerial Totem, she is forcing reality to erase Behrad, who is supposed to be dead in every reality. Out of love for her little brother, Zari 1.0 made the difficult decision to leave Nate and return to the Aerial Totem to save Behrad's life. Zari 2.0 officially takes its place in the Legends and now shares the power of the Aerial Totem with Behrad, making them the first brother / sister superhero combo of the Legends. As for Zari 1.0, she remains on the Aerial Totem to keep Behrad alive, but since this is Legends of tomorrowIt is very possible that the original donut-loving Zari will return one day.

The new Legends of Tomorrow team and Season 6 Cliffhanger

After saving the world from Destiny, the Legends celebrated time travel to London in the 1970s so Charlie could meet up with his punk rock band, The Smell, and present his version of the theme song "Mr.-Parker Cul-De-Sac. " Meanwhile, the ever-changing list of Legends was shuffled once again: Charlie decided to stay in the 1970s and leave the team. This is the second time that a character played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers leaves the Legends after two seasons; Amaya Jiwe AKA Vixen left the team after Season 3 and was replaced by Charlie (who changed to the same image as Amaya). It is unclear if Charlie will return. Legends of tomorrow season 6 or if Maisie Richardson-Sellers will somehow portray a third character.

At the end of Legends of tomorrow Season 5, the team roster now consists of Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallen), John Constantine, Nate Heywood, Zari Tarazi, Behrad Tarazi, and Mick Rory, with Sara and Mick as the remaining two members of the original Legends team reunited by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darville) in season 1. Also, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) remains Constantine's apprentice and a kind of legend, while Mona Wu (Ramona Young) is also considered a legend. Mick Rory earned the love of his estranged daughter, Lita, in season 5, but it is unclear whether he will also join his father as Legend.

Ava became a co-captain of the Legends in season 5 and gained the team's trust, but, after the surprising turn in the final moments of "Swan Thong", Sara Lance was abducted suddenly by aliens as they emerged from the decade. 1970 in London. Ava will undoubtedly take full command of the Legends to rescue Sara, but where did White Canary go, who kidnapped her and what the hell Legends of tomorrow what he will do to save Sara are all questions that season 6 will answer.

