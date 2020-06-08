New tennis tournament in France aimed at a younger audience.

With ongoing discussions about whether the US Open. USA Or the French Open may take place even later this year, a new digitally friendly tennis tournament kicks off in southern France on Saturday with four players ranked in the top 10 involved.

Co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou hopes Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), the first edition of which features ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and the US Open semi-finalist. USA Matteo Berrettini, can change the way tennis looks by allowing a younger audience to access the raw feelings of the players.

"I would like fans to benefit from better access to player emotions, especially on the court where the code of conduct is a significant obstacle to that," Mouratoglou said. "UTS aims to attract a new generation of younger and more committed fans to grow their fan community."

Players compete every weekend for five weeks in round robin format, their matches being streamed on a live platform, with multiple screens, cameras and speakers capturing every sight and sound, according to organizers.

And that's the point: allowing viewers unprecedented access to everything that happens in a game. Increasing the rawness, instead of filtering it.

Mouratoglou, who is also the coach of 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, founded the UTS with Australian player Alexei Popyrin, who is also playing.

They want to change the way tennis is experienced through a faster-paced format with more interaction, where on-court training is encouraged rather than frowned upon.

"(The players) will interact in real time with their fans, share conversations with each other and coaches and conduct themselves more freely on the court," said UTS. “Spectators play a role in what unfolds; They interact with players and can ask questions about changes, see what's going on behind the scenes in players' lives, and hear every word that is exchanged between coaches and players. "

That could well make Benoit Paire a global online star.

The 30-year-old Frenchman, ranked number 22, is known both for his explosive temperament and his often-self-directed complaints on the court, and for his erratic but sometimes witty punching game.

The event is held at the Mouratoglou academy, near Antibes, on the sunny French Riviera. Due to coronavirus restrictions, fans are not allowed on site. A security protocol with social distancing and a limited number of personnel has been established.

Tenth graded David Goffin is also playing and the final member of the Top 10 will be announced this week. The others entered are: No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime; No. 50 Richard Gasquet; 58 Lucas Pouille; and No. 239 Dustin Brown.

Auger-Aliassime is the youngest at 19 and exactly half the age of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, with whom he shares a birthday on August 8.

Brown, who beat winner 19 times Rafael Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon five years ago, is the oldest player at 35.

Several players live in Monaco, making it easy to access the tournament considering it is only 30 miles (around 50 kilometers) along the coast.

The tournament is not part of the ATP tour circuit and the format and rules have yet to be officially announced, but the games themselves are likely to be shorter.

Prize money depends on a player's ranking and performance: one winner receives 70% and the loser 30%. Players also get a share of the advertising and streaming revenue, UTS said on its website.

Tsitsipas, 21, is a flamboyant and emotionally expressive player who appeals to a younger crowd, but it's also a throwback to a bygone era when players like John McEnroe and Björn Borg wore headbands.

The tall, long-haired Greek player, who reached the Australian Open semifinals last year and holds five career titles, has been a member of the Mouratoglou Academy since 2015.

"In 2017, as world number 203, I received a wild card at the Sophia Antipolis Challenger, which was held at the academy," said Tsitsipas. "Three years later, I am grateful for how far I have come."

Berrettini rose in the ranking last year thanks to a strong career at the US Open. USA, where he led a tiebreaker 4-0 against Nadal, the eventual champion, in the semifinals.

The 24-year-old Italian is eager to get back on the court after playing just two competitive games this year, both at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round to Tennys Sandgren.

"After an endless period of inactivity, I am very hungry to compete," said Berrettini.