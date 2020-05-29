New theory says Ant-Man and The Wasp unveiled first MCU mutant

The X-Men are coming to the MCU, so Marvel fans patiently, and not so patiently, await the arrival of mutantkind in the franchise. However, since we didn't expect a proper reboot movie for a few years, it's likely that the concept of mutants will gradually be introduced to the MCU to prepare the public for the super-team. Given that, is it possible that we've already met the first mutant in the franchise? That's what this fan theory argues for.

As shared by user u / Fenwick84 in the r / marvelstudios subreddit, the theory says that none other than Janet Van Dyne, mother of Hope, wife of Hank Pym and original Wasp, is the first mutant of the MCU. The evidence, it is argued, is hidden in Ant-Man and the wasp. Once Janet recovers from the Quantum Realm, she has acquired some superhuman abilities, with many scenes showing her demonstrating telepathy and increased empathy. He even describes his transformation as "not entirely adaptation, but evolution."



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

Technically speaking, according to this theory, Janet would be mutant and not strictly mutant. According to Marvel lore, a mutation is someone who has developed superhuman powers due to exposure to mutagenic agents, in this case the extra-dimensional energies of the Quantum Realm. There is no way to claim that Janet is a traditional mutant, meaning she was born with the X gene, but the concept of mutation is only a few steps away from the introduction of bona fide mutants.

As one user mentions in the comments, there is also hope that Scarlet Witch and, by extension, Quicksilver, will be reconstituted as mutants in the MCU, perhaps even as children of Magneto. It would be smart to use Wanda Maximoff as a way to save the Avengers and X-Men, but we'll have to wait and see if that's on the table. For now, do you think there is something to this Marvel theory? Let us know in the comments.