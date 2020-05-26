New title match set up for backlash | Newsdio

We are on our way there. WWE is still going on with its events despite the Coronavirus, and that means it's time to prepare for Backlash. The program is one of the most generic payments for visits on the calendar, so it is sold due to the strength of the parties involved. That can work well enough under the right circumstances and we now know another part of the card.

Back on May 11 Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant and was forced to abandon the Raw Women title. As a result, Ms. Money at Asuka Bank became the new champion. This sent her on a new path in the company, but also made her the most persecuted fighter in the division. Now we know where she's going to start as a champion and it's a different kind of challenge.

This week, on Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax defeated Charlotte and Natalya in a triple threat bout to win a shot at the title of Asuka Raw Women's Backlash. Jax won the title after breaking Figure Eight with Charlotte and hitting a Samoan fall on Natalya. The match comes after Jax attacked Asuka and her Kabuki Warriors teammate Kairi Sane last week, saying she would take the title away from Asuka. The backlash takes place on June 14 on the WWE Network.

These two have met a few times before. See what happens when they enter the ring:

Opinion: This is the logical way to go to the title fight and that's the kind of thing that should be happening. Jax vs. Asuka was created last week and it makes sense that this is the match they established. Theoretically, Asuka ends up holding back, but WWE has made Jax feel like a major monster since her return after WrestleMania. Shayna Baszler's foul was interesting here, and makes me think she's on the lookout for the winner.

