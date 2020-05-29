New trailer confirms Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles HD release date

A new trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition reveals the long-awaited release date of the HD port in late summer. Originally released in 2003 for the Nintendo Gamecube (2004 in North America), Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles marked the franchise's first foray into a Nintendo system since Final Fantasy VI for Super Nintendo. While it is not a numbered entry from the series' main line, Crystal Chronicles However, he gained critical acclaim for his unique multiplayer gameplay, which allowed up to four players to cooperatively embark on a quest to take down monsters and restore light to an abandoned kingdom.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles He was praised for his unique multiplayer game mode, but that uniqueness came at a cost. A four-player game required a Gamecube console and a copy of the game, as well as four Game Boy Advance systems, each connected to the Gamecube via a link cable (sold separately). Fortunately, publisher Square Enix announced a recently remastered version of the game. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition It will allow four players to unite through the online cooperative, making the classic RPG accessible to a whole new generation of players.

After a series of delays that brought the title out of its original 2019 launch window, a new teaser posted on the PlayStation Blog confirmed Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles& # 39; new release date, August 27, 2020. The corresponding blog post also revealed new information on the long-awaited title, including the inclusion of new dungeons to explore and bosses to fight, as well as the ability to change the Character appearances to that of various NPCs around the world, adding a little more custom customization to the cooperative RPG.

Almost 17 years have passed since the original release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, but the game looks beautiful in its remastered HD form. Thanks to its artistic style inspired by a storybook that reinterprets the classic Final Fantasy monsters and images, Crystal Chronicles it has a distinctive timelessness in its visual design. The new HD paint coat makes the game shine brighter than ever.

For an HD port, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition You feel particularly ambitious. In addition to PlayStation, the game will also launch on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, and any combination of players can team up through cross-platform universal play. While it has always been possible to play solo, the game is at its best with a full team of four adventurers, and this drive towards full cross play makes it easier than ever for veterans and newcomers to get together and explore the world. of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Once it is released on August 27, 2020.

