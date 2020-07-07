New trend of shared parenting allows singles to have children with strangers

A new trend has reportedly emerged where single people go online, not to start a relationship, but to have a child right away. Apparently, these people skip dating, marriage, and even romance, and go straight to parenthood.

This new style of raising a family is known as co-parenting, reports the New York Post. Several websites have recently appeared that help connect people who are not looking for a romantic relationship and just want to have children as soon as possible.

According to the media, some people interested in parenting are already in relationships but with someone who does not want to have children. Others are just singles who don't want to wait to start a family.

Yelena Pronoza told the New York Post that she became interested in shared parenting after separating from her husband four years ago. Although he has an 18-year-old daughter, she wanted another son, and he did not. After the relationship ended, she says she started looking for help on the Internet.

"I was thinking, 'How long will it take me to create a new relationship that brings up a child?' It could take a year or 10 years," he told the Post. "It was then that I discovered that parenting."

According to its advocates, one of the benefits of shared parenting compared to using a sperm donor is that the child's mother and father are still in the child's life. They just aren't romantic with each other.

Ivan Fatovic founded a website called Modamily, where people interested in co-parenting can connect (similar to a dating website). According to him, the website has accumulated more than 30,000 users since its launch in 2011. He claims the trend is gaining momentum.

"There is a seismic shift in the way people start families because people in their 20s and 30s focus on their careers and postpone marriage and have children," Fatovic told the New York Post. "