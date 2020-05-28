Warner Bros. has released a new television spot for Christopher NolanQuantum Cold War's upcoming action spy thriller Beginning. The trailer offers a bit of new time footage. One of the most interesting parts of the spot features one of the characters, played by Clémence Poésy saying, "It's invested. Someone will make them in the future." I have no idea what that means, but I'm intrigued!

In a recent interview with Esquire, Nolan spoke about the action in the film saying, "The film has more action than any other film I've ever done. It has a plethora of action sequences in which [John David Washington took the lead] So he can do all kinds of different things. That athletics also gets in the way he walks down the street and the way he talks and moves. "

Nolan no longer has to sell me in the movie, I'm already sold. Beginning It has been described as a "mind-boggling spy thriller so unique that the public will baffle its complexities for years to come." It is also said to be a "time-doubling masterpiece" of a Quantum Cold War. This is the recent synopsis of the movie that was shared:

Armed with a single word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist travels through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. It is not a journey through time. Investment.

Movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caineand Kenneth Branagh.

Beginning It is apparently still slated to open in theaters on July 17, as the studio has not said otherwise.