New USS Ford Aircraft Carrier Launches Armed Fighter Planes in War Drills

The Navy is launching armed attack aircraft from the deck of its USS Ford aircraft carrier to prepare the new ship for a major war on the high seas, launching Super Hornets F / A-18 and helicopters equipped with ammunition for combat missions.

Carrier Air Wing 8 has been operating the largest air wing shipped to date for Ford and the ship's first ammunition move from a bottom deck magazine using gun lifts.

The exercises used 40,000 pounds of inert or non-explosive ammunition that was transferred through an upper-stage elevator before being loaded onto an aircraft.

"We are delighted to be here dumping light and heavy inert ammunition; but the most important thing as an air wing commander is to do our primary mission: war at sea, air defense, air superiority, and power projection. We are bringing (Ford) out of Carrier qualification for a mission that focuses on combat operations, "Capt. Josh Sager, commander, CVW 8, said in a Navy report.

The first USS Ford of its class has been specifically designed for an expanded air strike, and was built with a larger deck space than the Nimitz class to allow for a higher exit rate. The developers of the Navy explain that the Ford configuration was developed to increase the air mission rate by up to 33 percent, with the intention of creating a new dimension of air power projection. This strategy, begun years ago, seemed to anticipate what could be described as a modern threat environment. More airpower would be needed in any type of high-powered engagement, carriers must have the ability to operate the carrier's first F-35C stealth fighter, and perhaps just as importantly, modern carriers need to have a range longer attack.

Air strike assets such as the F-35C and upgraded F / A-18 fighters will have a longer range due to the upcoming arrival of the air refueller launched by the MQ-25 aircraft carrier. This constitutes a substantial development, as it allows a carrier's air wing to keep a country at risk for ranges of up to 1,000 miles or more. If an F-35C, for example, has a 500-mile combat radius, you may need to turn before reaching your destination. If the Chinese DF-21 or DF-26 aircraft carrier missiles, which have a reported range of up to 900 nautical miles, force operators to operate at longer range distances, an aerial refueller could ensure that the Navy maintains an air attack capability .

CVW-8 embarked seven squadrons and is operating about 30 fixed-wing aircraft and its two Helicopter Sea Combat squadrons.