New video shows looters breaking Brooklyn Macy's showcases

Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Sunday shows a pair of looters breaking shop windows at the Brooklyn Macy & # 39; s before stealing $ 29,000 in jewelry, police said.

The couple forced a side entrance into the Fulton Street store to open around 11 p.m. On Sunday, May 31, I used hammers to break glass in numerous display cases, police said.

The couple is also wanted in another looting incident around 8 p.m. the same day at the CVS store at 81 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, police said. In that case, the duo entered through the front door and stole electronic equipment and water bottles.





One of the thieves at Macy & # 39; s in Brooklyn. NYPD



The first individual is described as a man with short dreadlocks, who was last seen wearing glasses, a white mask, a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and black sneakers, police said.

The second person is described as a man last seen wearing a multi-colored rag, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.