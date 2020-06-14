New ways to quickly call 911 on your phone along with the best security apps

In these tough times, when we face a pandemic and protests compounded by the usual risks of accidents and crime, your smartphone can be your emergency notifier. Sure, you know about AAA for your car. Tap or click here for a free app that you can use to replace AAA .

How to call 911 on an iPhone

If you are using an iPhone, the SOS emergency feature will call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts when it cannot. In the USA In the USA, your iPhone will dial 911 and connect you to an operator. Once the call ends, you will send a text message to your emergency contacts (unless you choose to cancel).

Your phone will send your current location to your contacts and update them if your location changes. Even if you keep your iPhone's location services turned off, the phone will automatically turn it on during emergency SOS.

First, think about who should be on your emergency contact list. Then open the Health apptouch your Profile picture and select Medical identification Choose settings Edit And under emergency contacts, you can add your contacts, whether it's a spouse, family member, or trusted friend.

Below Emergency access, toggle the option to Show when locked. Select Done to save your changes.

We used to teach children to call 911 on a landline phone. Consider these following essential skills for all ages today.

If you're using an iPhone 7 and earlier, launch SOS mode by pressing the side button five times and dragging the bright red slider to start the 911 call.

For the latest Apple phones, you need to press and hold the side button along with one of the volume buttons until the SOS emergency slider appears on the screen. Now, you have two options.

You can manually move the slider to start the call, or you can continue pressing the buttons. If you choose this second route, the iPhone will countdown and then automatically call emergency services. This is useful if you are in a situation where you cannot afford to look at your phone or if you need to dial 911 discreetly.

How to call 911 on Android

With Android, settings and functions vary depending on the smartphone manufacturer or the version of the operating system. However, these steps to communicate with 911 during emergency work on many modern Android phones.

First, hold down the power button until you see an option to Emergency mode. Tap and five options will appear: Flashlight, Emergency, Share my location, Phone and Internet.

Beneath those options, there will be a button to Emergency call. Touch the button and it will check if you want to call 911. Confirm and your phone will go into power saving mode to save battery.

Google Pixel smartphones and some other Android devices allow you to send vital information to dispatchers using Google's automated voice service. During an emergency call, you can touch Doctor, Fire, or Police if you cannot speak.

The best security apps to the rescue

As expected, there are also personal security apps. Here are three that I like.

bSafe

One thing you will love about bSafe is its simplicity. You can trigger an SOS alarm at the push of a button. Your contacts will receive an audible alarm with your location and will be able to see and hear everything in real time.

With a premium subscription, everything is automatically recorded by audio and video and sent to your contacts' phones. If your phone is in your pocket, wallet or jacket, you don't need to press the SOS button. Just say the phrase you have pre-selected to trigger the alarm and your contacts will receive the SOS notification.

The application is available to both Android and iOS .

Kite string

Kitestring is an SMS service that will control it. For example, let Kitestring know when you go for a walk at night or meet a stranger for a date. Kitestring will send you a text message at the time indicated in advance. If you don't respond, your emergency contacts will receive a personalized alert message.

You get three trips per month and can name an emergency contact with the free plan. If you think you will need the service more than three times a month, the Kitestring Plus paid plan comes with unlimited travel, unlimited emergency contacts, and a perennial mode where Kitestring will monitor you every few minutes or hours. Choose your plan and enroll here.

Noon

If you're in a scary situation but you're not sure if you deserve a 911 call, the Noonlight app is a great solution. Whenever you feel insecure, open the Noonlight application and press the "keep until safe" button.

Once you're sure, release the button and enter your four-digit PIN. But, if you release the button and don't enter your PIN, Noonlight will notify the police with your exact location. Even if you can't speak, you can text Noonlight dispatchers 24 hours a day.

The application is available for Android and iOS .

While we're talking about security, take time to secure your phone in case it falls into the wrong hands. It all starts with the latest updates, and then we'll dive into essential and often hidden settings.

