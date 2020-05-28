New Xbox Family Settings app helps parents keep track of children's screen time on lock

Microsoft's Xbox Family Settings app is designed to help parents and guardians control children's activity on the console, aiding in the "new normal" of social distancing and blocking.

The app is available in preview on Android and iOS, and is essentially an extension of Xbox One's capabilities for family setup. Intending to be a "simple and convenient" extra, parents and guardians will be able to act on real-time notifications from the app, such as their children's requests to extend the console screen time limit for the day .

Features include:

Screen Time Limits: Set limits for each day of the week, for example you have the ability to allow more time on weekends or reduce time during the school week

Content Filters – Set filters based on each child's age; an 8-year-old child can only access games rated E, and access to titles that are too mature will be blocked

Game & Communication Settings – Block all game access and communication with other players, limit access to "friends only" or give older kids permission to play and chat with "everyone"

Activity Reports: View each child's daily and weekly activity reports to understand how they spend their time on Xbox "

Also, once officially launched, the app will allow parents and guardians to view and verify their child's friends list, and approve or reject requests to add new friends through notifications sent to Xbox Family Settings. And, right now, the app has a toggle to toggle access and multiplayer to Minecraft, and if this feature is well received, it could be extended to other popular games.

"We know that especially at this time, families face new challenges in the wake of school closings, working from home, and social distancing due to COVID-19," Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox Operations, said in a post. of news. "In my own family, we have had to navigate this 'new normal' and how our existing rules for screen time may need to be adjusted to better reflect our reality. With the Xbox Family Settings app (Preview), Parents can easily relax screen time on Xbox so that kids have more time to play or create a new schedule to help balance time for remote learning. We believe that especially now, games play an important role in helping Connect friends and family and have fun while staying home. The app makes it easy to find the right balance of playtime that feels right for your family. "