New York accused of dragging feet on Maspeth HS grade fixation probe

A year after a group of teachers presented evidence of academic fraud at Maspeth High School, officials say the extensive investigation has stalled due to COVID-19 despite the damning findings.

“Several staff members seem to be in serious trouble. Investigators have corroborated their involvement in the scandal, "a person with knowledge of the findings told The Post.

The investigation was almost complete before Mayor Bill de Blasio closed school buildings in March, the sources said.

Complainants described the "Maspeth minimum" as teachers and students called internal politics. They said that administrators pressured teachers to pass failing students, give answers during Regents exams, and give fake classes so children who skipped classes or didn't work could earn credits, and maintain the stellar graduation rate of 99. percent.

Annmarie Creighton, the mother of a former student who spoke to investigators, believes the city is dragging its feet.

If the changes are confirmed, "It would be a big black eye, not just against Maspeth but against the entire New York City school system," he said.

Creighton, whose son Thomas did not show up in his senior year while struggling with substance abuse, received a diploma six months earlier. When her parents demanded to see her class work and tests, Maspeth's administrators refused to show anything.

Thomas "laughed" when an investigator finally showed him his transcript, with passing grades for everything from trigonometry to Shakespeare.

"I never took half of these classes," he told investigators.

A current teacher at Maspeth said the school continued to use suspicious practices before COVID closed, including an after-school “humanities” class with 30 enrolled students who rarely met.

"It's an easy way out," said the teacher, referring to credits for graduation.

The complainants first presented evidence to Councilor Robert Holden (D-Queens). He denounced what he called Maspeth's "gangster culture," in which managers threatened to retaliate against employees who did not align.

Holden immediately alerted de Blasio, asking the city's Department of Education to remove Director Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir while an investigation was underway, but he remained in his place.

"We have taken these allegations extremely seriously from day one and have devoted substantial resources to this investigation," City Council spokeswoman Jane Meyer said. "We do not tolerate academic dishonesty and our students deserve better."

As a new school year approaches, Holden sent a letter to De Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza urging them to issue a full report.

The DOE's response: "While we have made significant progress, the investigation is still ongoing as there have been delays in interviewing and retrieving documents due to COVID-19."

Holden told The Post: “The fact that we are approaching a year without any visible discipline is a barometer of how corrupt the DOE system has become. Unfortunately, cheating is so widespread that it has become the norm and is actually being encouraged. "

David Bloomfield, a professor at Brooklyn College and CUNY Grad Center, said the pandemic should not prevent the DOE's "top" central administration from doing other tasks.

"They must demonstrate that inaction is not just an excuse to avoid liability," said Bloomfield.