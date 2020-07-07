New York AG says the Black Lives Matter Foundation & # 39; is not affiliated with the movement & # 39; and orders him to stop collecting donations

"I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, but it accepted countless donations and misled goodwill." James tweeted.
The Black Lives Matter Foundation is based in California and, according to a 2017 tax return, seeks to "help bring the police and the community closer together." Recently, the organization came under scrutiny after news reports that it had solicited donations from people who were given the impression that their money would go to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ray Barnes, the foundation's president and CEO, told CNN Monday night that he never solicited donations in New York.

"I have never been to New York on the Black Lives Matter Foundation issue. We have never requested funds from New York. Now, donations have come through charities. We may have been sent funds from which the donor It could have been New York, but it's not because we asked New York, "Barnes said.

"The funds come to us and may be from people in New York. I don't know. But we have never applied for funds from New York," Barnes continued.

In his order, James cited the organization's failure to register and present the appropriate financial documents as the reasons for his action.

"The Black Lives Matter Foundation must immediately cease any solicitation for contributions and any other fundraising activity in New York in which it participates," the order stated.
After George Floyd's death, many Americans were forced to donate to causes of racial justice. The Black Lives Matter Foundation would receive at least $ 4.35 million from donors like Google, Apple and Microsoft, BuzzFeed News reported. Barnes told CNN that these reports were not true.

"Any organization seeking to solicit donations from New Yorkers must follow state law," James said in a press release.

"We will also fight for transparency so that opportunists do not take advantage of donor goodwill. The Black Lives Matter Foundation did not record or file any financial documents with the state, and therefore did not provide New Yorkers with information on how donations will be used. That is why we are taking action by requiring the foundation to stop soliciting contributions from New Yorkers. I encourage all donors to exercise due diligence when donating to charities. "



