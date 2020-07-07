New York AG says the Black Lives Matter Foundation & # 39; is not affiliated with the movement & # 39; and orders him to stop collecting donations

"I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, but it accepted countless donations and misled goodwill." James tweeted

The Black Lives Matter Foundation is based in California and, according to a 2017 tax return, seeks to "help bring the police and the community closer together." Recently, the organization came under scrutiny after news reports that it had solicited donations from people who were given the impression that their money would go to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ray Barnes, the foundation's president and CEO, told CNN Monday night that he never solicited donations in New York.

"I have never been to New York on the Black Lives Matter Foundation issue. We have never requested funds from New York. Now, donations have come through charities. We may have been sent funds from which the donor It could have been New York, but it's not because we asked New York, "Barnes said.