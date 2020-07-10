New York Assemblyman Criticizes "Depraved" Vandalism Of FDNY 9/11 Memorial: "No Justification"

"There is no justification" for the desecration of a 9/11 memorial dedicated to fallen firefighters, New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt said Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Schmitt, whose district includes the area, told host Brian Kilmeade that the patriotic exhibit in Washingtonville, a town north of New York City, is generally a "gathering place." .

VANDALS CUT 9/11 MEMORIAL FLAG IN NEW YORK TOWN

"And when we went this week after the news broke that it had been desecrated, it was truly devastating to see that someone could be so depraved to enter and destroy and deface a monument to the Washingtonville Five: five brave men, FDNY members , who sacrificed their lives fighting terror on our own soil, "he said.

The monument features a semicircle of granite memorials honoring five members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY): Firefighters Mark Whitford, Bobby Hamilton, Gerry Nevins, Battalion Chief Dennis Devlin, and Lt. Glenn Perry .

According to the Times-Herald Registry, the damage was discovered early Wednesday morning. Police are now conducting a full investigation into vandalism.

A $ 3,000 reward is offered for information about the incident and suspects.

"But we also saw countless community members … (coming together) and there is now a published 24-hour volunteer surveillance started by actually three young men who are members of the volunteer fire department," Schmitt said. "But, people of all different backgrounds (and) all different ages are now coming together to maintain constant vigilance to make sure no one does this again."

"What do you think the message is?" Kilmeade asked.

"The message is evil and hateful, in a nutshell. There is no justification," replied the National Guard.

"It will never be okay in the United States of America. Regardless of what the rhetoric is. It will never be okay to do this to our 9/11 heroes or in places of worship," he said.

