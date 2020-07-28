New York authorities are investigating possible violations of social distancing rules at a Hamptons concert.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter Monday asking Southhampton supervisor Jay Schneiderman about the concert. The commissioner noted that New York is still in a declared state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that several executive orders and health regulations requiring social distancing have been issued since March.

All non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people are currently prohibited in the state, with a maximum fine of $ 1,000 for violating the social distancing protocol.

State Health Commissioner & # 39; very disturbed & # 39;

In the letter to the city supervisor, Zucker said he was "very disturbed" by reports of "thousands of people nearby, outside their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretext for a vehicle, and generally did not adhere to orientation of social distancing ".

"I don't know how the city of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious threat to public health," Zucker wrote.

Zucker demanded in the letter that Schneiderman respond within 24 hours on whether the city issued a permit for the concert, under what conditions a permit was issued, and why the concert was allowed to continue "when it became clear that the violations were rampant "

Supervisor Schneiderman's band was also slated to play a set before the main act during the concert, according to the event page.

CNN has contacted Schneiderman and local police for comment.

Schneiderman blamed the organizers for not following the approved plans for the event during interviews with local newspapers.

"They opened up a VIP pit area and that's where most of the problems were," he told The Independent of East End.

"As proposed, it met the guidelines," he told The East Hampton Star. "However, the organizers did not strictly adhere."

Concert producers say they had measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement released Monday, the producers of the concert, In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise said they "did their best to ensure that New York's social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event" and "collaborated with everyone state and local health officials to keep everyone safe. "

All guests were instructed to monitor their daily temperature for two weeks prior to the event, the producers said. At the concert, the temperature of the people in each car was checked and they were given complementary face masks before driving to their designated 20 'x 20' space. The guests were instructed that they should only leave their places designed to use the bathroom facilities, according to their statement.

In addition to those measures, the producers of the event also said that there were security guards patrolling the area to "encourage the use of masks and promote patterns of social distancing."

The event page announced that no concessions would be sold, but some pre-purchased packages would be waiting for some guests in their designated area and food brought from home was allowed.

The "Safe & Sound" fundraising event benefited some charities, including No Kid Hungry.

"We are grateful to be beneficiaries of this event. We believe in following the advice of local public health officials to better combat this pandemic and advise our supporters to do the same," spokeswoman for the No Kid Hungry Foundation told CNN, Laura Washburn. .