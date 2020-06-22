New York barber plans DJ, stocked bar to celebrate reopening

Monday is going to be a Excellent hair day in New York City!

Big Apple's barbershops and salons are gearing up to go full speed as the city enters Reopening Phase Two since the coronavirus closed on Monday, with one owner even installing a DJ booth and bar to celebrate.

"The drinks are ready to go. You can't spell the barbershop without a bar, "said Alex Shamuelov, co-owner of the Ace of Cuts barbershop in East Village.

To toast the city that comes to life, he plans to offer customers refreshments from a fully stocked bar inside the store on East 6th Street, near A Avenue, and set up an outdoor DJ table, he said.

"Our clients can't wait. They've been telling us how much they miss us. I can't wait to see everyone, how much hair has grown on their heads and what I'm going to transform them into."

The long-awaited second phase of the city's reopening, which also allows outdoor dining in restaurants, in-person retail shopping, and open play areas, did not come too soon for some New Yorkers, who say they have been plagued by bad hair days. perpetual.

"I have been trimming and caring for split ends myself, but I have not done any styling. It is a mess," said Elizabeth Short, a 22-year-old East Village student whose shoulder-length brown hair has grown dry and unruly.

"I resigned myself to putting it in a bun or a ponytail," he added. "I'm looking forward to finally wearing it down and feeling pretty again."

However, salon and salon owners will have to navigate the new coronavirus regulations. Chops can only reopen at 50 percent capacity, and customers must stay six feet away from everyone but their stylist.

Tim Toohey, owner of the new Public Image NYC salon-barber hybrid, said he has done "a million little things" like buying hand sanitizer tubs and masks for customers, in addition to rearranging the reception area to give them more space.

And he's "super excited" to finally start opening locks at the West 27th Street studio in Chelsea, which was supposed to open in April but was delayed by the pandemic.

"I am listening to people who cannot wait to fix the failed haircut that their spouse or friend tried on them," he said.

Other hair salon owners said they planned to separate the chairs with clear plastic curtains at least six feet away, and use sign-in sheets to encourage customers not to stay in business.

Meanwhile, Manhattan restaurant owners were preparing for the return of cookouts on Sunday.

Brendan McElroy, managing partner of the Irish pub in St. Dymphna, was setting up five tables outside the business in anticipation of more people outside.

"This will basically provide some kind of place for a limited number of customers to sit down and enjoy some drinks," McElroy said at the watering hole, which serves pub fare on A Avenue, near East Seventh Street. "Any kind of return to normality, however small, is exciting right now."

He added: "We have an in-house carpenter who will make custom flower boxes to enclose the tables and block street traffic, and create a small patio."

Other restaurant owners said they plan to modify normal eating practices to make them safer against germs.

"New Yorkers want to get their social life back … but their habits have changed. So, for example, we won't be offering menus on the tables, "said Paolo Rossi, co-owner of the Giano restaurant on East Seventh Street in East Village.

Instead, customers will be able to scan a barcode to access the menu on their cell phones to avoid touching anything that makes them uncomfortable, he said.

Omar Tawakol, managing partner of the hookah bar East Village Horus Cafe, said he plans to reopen with six or eight outdoor tables.

“We are going to keep it sanitary. I have over 250 hookahs, and I will make sure that no hookah is used twice in the same day, to eliminate any possibility of contamination, "he said." Many bars closed during this pandemic … So the people who are still in the business, they are scammers. "

The reopening preparations came when Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York state coronavirus metrics are "on the right track," with less than one percent of the 67,526 tests administered in New York state that they tested positive.

Under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, car dealerships and real estate services can also be opened, along with houses of worship at 25 percent capacity.