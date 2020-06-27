New York Bird watcher Christian Cooper to host virtual bird and breed tour

The black bird watcher falsely accused of threatening a white dog walker is taking us all birdwatching on Tuesday.

Christian Cooper, who clashed with Amy Cooper over Memorial Day weekend because her dog was running away in Central Park, is organizing a virtual science trip for the PBS NOVA series.

The tour, live at 2 p.m. Tuesday at NOVA on NOVA's YouTube and Facebook channels will include a discussion and question and answer session with Cooper, who is a member of the New York City Audubon board.

Cooper will give advice on birdwatching and talk about his efforts to "make birdwatching more inclusive for people of color and the LGBTQ + community," NOVA said in a press release.

Cooper's exchange with Amy Cooper became an example of racism when he videotaped her by calling the New York police to report that he threatened her. Cooper had asked him to tie his dog.

Since the crash, Cooper has tried to highlight the "racial profile that many black bird watchers experience in outdoor spaces," said NOVA.

Cooper also took ABC's "Good Morning America" ​​on a Central Park birding excursion and successfully lobbied for better enforcement of the enforcement of Central Park dog regulations, including the leash requirement.