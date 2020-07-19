New York chief decapitated chief technology officer's alleged killer pleads not guilty, prosecutors say

The alleged killer of a Manhattan tech businessman whose body was found dismembered last week pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was the executive assistant to Fahim Saleh, 33, the CEO of the transportation company Gokada.

Police said Saleh's cousin found Haspil dismembering Saleh's body with a chainsaw in his Lower East Side apartment before escaping the scene.

Prosecutors said Saturday that surveillance video showed Haspil buying the chainsaw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body.

Haspil was prosecuted just after midnight Saturday on charges of second-degree murder in Saleh's death. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain free on bail.

"We are in the early stages of discovering the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As Mr. Haspil's attorneys, we urge the public to keep an open mind," said Legal Aid Society attorney Sam Roberts. and Neville Mitchell said. They claimed that there was "much more to this narrative" than the accusations and his arrest.

Investigators have recovered the security video from Monday afternoon showing a man identified as Haspil following Saleh up the elevator to the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment, and shooting him with an electric pistol, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the criminal. complain.

The masked person who followed Saleh was dressed completely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case but was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Video surveillance of a hardware store on Tuesday morning showed a man identified as Haspil buying the saw and cleaning supplies found in the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Officers responding to the 911 cousin's call discovered Saleh's clothed torso, head and arm bags and a chainsaw in the living room of his Lower East Side apartment, police said.

Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had injuries to his arm and left hand. He was dismembered just below the knees, both on the shoulders and neck, according to court documents.

Saleh's biography on LinkedIn described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, drawing on his experience of "seeing an opportunity in his parents' home country of Bangladesh" and starting the country's largest ride-sharing company. He said he also invested in a similar company in Colombia.

