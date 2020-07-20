New York City began Phase Four of the state's reopening plan Monday amid the coronavirus, albeit with many caveats.

Residents of the Big Apple can now go to destinations like zoos and botanical gardens, and baseball teams can start playing again, albeit without fans. Outdoor movie productions can also be resumed.

Indoor restaurants, museum visits and shopping in malls, which were initially allowed in the final phase of Governor Andrew Cuomo's program, are still nothing to the city.

Cuomo has cited spikes in contagion in other parts of the country, as well as city teasing that congregates too close and unmasked outside bars and restaurants, as reasons to prevent Apple from reopening entirely.

The latest reported contagion figures show that the state and city continue to stabilize in terms of hospitalizations, deaths and the infection rate among those examined.

In a statement Sunday, Cuomo said: "I know it is tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over."

There have been 25,048 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in the state, including 13 reported on Saturday, though those figures do not include suspicious deaths.

According to the city's count, which includes "probable" fatal cases, the Big Apple has lost 23,400 people.

Companies that are allowed to reopen while adhering to strict guidelines for social distancing and capacity include retail stores, real estate companies, and personal care facilities such as beauty salons.

Gyms, movie theaters and Broadway theaters are among the still closed sites in the city.

"This is what we said from day one," the governor said Friday.

"Smartly reopen, and if you smartly reopen, and reopen in phases, and follow the data, it's actually a better way for the economy to reopen because if you rush to reopen, it runs the risk of the probability of a viral increase. "

Outdoor dining is already allowed, but has drawn strong criticism due to the crowds it has created, including the participation of many people without masks.

Street protests following the George Floyd police brutality were also a concern.

A viral spike in other parts of the country, from Florida to Texas to California, also has the state on the edge.

"I want all New Yorkers to be on high alert: the virus is spreading," added Cuomo on Friday. "It is across the country. It is getting worse and it will have an effect in New York."