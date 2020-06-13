New York City Council Endorses Proposal To Cut $ 1 Billion From New York Police Budget

The leaders of the New York City Council have issued a joint statement stating their intention to back proposals that cut $ 1 billion from the New York Police budget.

Speaker Corey Johnson, Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo, Finance Committee Chairman Daniel Dromm and Public Safety Committee Chairman Donovan Richards, among others, said they support a plan to "reach $ 1 billion in cuts to New York City police spending in the 2021 fiscal budget. "

The NYPD has a proposed budget of $ 6 billion, which Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to cut in response to city-wide protests after initially endorsing the department.

The loss of $ 1 billion in funds would limit the scope and role of the police, but the City Council believes it shows a clear commitment to reform.

"There is no doubt that this is an ambitious goal, but it is one for which we are called, both here in New York City and across the country," the statement said, posted on the council's website.

"This is possible," the statement said, noting the anticipated savings by "reducing uniform staff through desertion, cutting overtime, shifting NYPD responsibilities, finding efficiencies," and more.

The council said it will work with "affected communities" to decide how to best spend the billion dollars.

Following protests across the country over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, cities and states across the country are responding to demands to "remove the police."

Some cities have taken the message further, with Minneapolis council members trying to totally dismantle the force, though they have only voted to review how to reform the police.

The proposed cuts in New York police are likely to be applauded by protesters, although it does not "abolish" the demand for police by some activists, as stated in an op-ed in The New York Times on Friday.

The Benevolent Police Association expressed its disappointment with the council's announcement and said it will be "to blame" for the consequences of the cuts in police services.

"For decades, every time a municipal agency failed in its task, the city's response was to take the job away and turn it over to the New York police," the PBA said in a tweet. "If the City Council wants to return the responsibilities to the bankrupt agencies, that is their choice."

“But they will be to blame for every new victim, for every New Yorker who needs help and falls through the cracks. They will no longer be able to throw police officers under the bus. "