New York City Council members want coupons for families disadvantaged by the school plan

Five council members are pressing the city to deliver vouchers to families "kicked in the shin" by plans to reopen New York schools so they can send their children elsewhere.

Members wrote to Mayor de Blasio and School Chancellor Richard Carranza, calling for the city's fall plan for blended learning online and in person, with children attending one, two, or three days a week at different times, " unacceptable "to all working parents

The letter, obtained by The Post, tells De Blasio and Carranza that the city should spend education funds on coupons that would allow working parents to send their children to places that offer full-time face-to-face classes, whether the school is parochial, private, charter, kindergarten or even in a nearby district.

"Working families should not be forced to pay taxes to fund a public school system that does not provide full-time public school, and to pay the cost of (additional) school or childcare in addition to that through no fault of their own. own, "Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island) wrote in the letter, sent Thursday.

Borelli, who has a son entering kindergarten, told The Post that he has heard from constituents unhappy with the DOE's work plans.

"If you are a family where all adults have to work, this reopening plan is as good as a shin kick," he said.

They added their signatures Bob Holden (D-Queens), Steven Matteo (R-Staten Island), Peter Koo (D-Queens) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).

In response, City Council Speaker Jane Meyer said, "We know that working families are trying to make a plan for the fall, and we will announce childcare options in the coming weeks."

The coupon proposal "raises serious legal concerns, and would result in even more devastating cuts for schools that provide vital services," Meyer said. "Under our plan, students will learn five days a week while protecting the health and safety of children, families, and educators."