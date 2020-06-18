New York City Council Passes Police Reform Bills

The council passed six bills that include requiring that officers' identification numbers be visible, an official ban on suffocation or any other maneuver that restricts blood or air flow, and a bill requiring technology oversight. surveillance of the New York City Police Department.

The reform package creates a penalty system for police officers with disciplinary problems, a system to intervene with training for officers considered "problematic", and a bill establishing the right to record police interactions.

Council members began working on the choke ban in 2014, shortly after Garner's death. Garner was videotaped being held by a New York police officer while saying he couldn't breathe.

At a press conference before the vote, City Council President Corey Johnson apologized because the bills had not moved faster.

"I think the conversation about surveillance and reinventing what public safety looks like, that conversation should have started a long time ago," Johnson said at the Zoom news conference. "It should have started after all these deaths that we have seen and unfortunately it was not. But this calculation that we are seeing now is creating the moment for us to have that conversation again."

Johnson became a speaker on the City Council in 2018, but in 2015, he voted in favor of a city budget that would expand the NYPD by 1,300 officers, a move that he and other council members have recently been criticized for. .

"I want to apologize for that," said Johnson. "And don't make excuses and don't sit here today and give you a list of reasons why. This moment is a reckoning. It's a reckoning for America, it's a reckoning for our city."

The reforms come after protests across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer restrained Floyd by pressing a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

New York City Councilman Donovan Richards said he believes that partly Americans across the country were home to watch the wall-to-wall coverage of Floyd's death, including the video clip of his last moments.

"They got to see what we live on a daily basis," said Donovan. "People around the world are marching for George Floyd and protesting. This is a unique moment in history. We cannot rest on our laurels. There is much more work to do."

Earlier this week, New York state lawmakers passed a state bill that would cause the strangleholds used by police to result in serious injury or illegal death. New York City Councilman Rory Lancman said the city bill prohibits an officer from sitting, kneeling, or standing on a suspect's chest or back in a way that restricts air flow or Blood flow.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, told CNN on Thursday that she was frustrated that the choke ban took nearly six years to pass.

"At one point they told me it probably wouldn't happen. I'm so glad I didn't take no for an answer," Carr said. "I'm glad they thought it appropriate to approve this. Just passing it and having it on the books is one step. in the right direction. I just hope other laws are passed that can stop the murder and murder of the black and brown communities. "

Lancman said Thursday that part of the delay in approving the chokehold ban was Mayor Bill de Blasio's threat to veto it.

On Thursday, de Blasio said at a press conference that he will sign the choke-down legislation.

"We have to give people confidence that the police will be fair and I am convinced that this legislation will do it and I will sign it," de Blasio said.

All six measures were passed with veto-proof majorities.

Another bill the council passed was the Surveillance Technology Public Oversight Act, which would require police to disclose how they use surveillance technology and what safeguards it has to protect civil liberties.

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said the department could not support a law that "appears to be designed to help criminals and terrorists thwart efforts to stop them and endanger brave officers."

"To be clear, the bill, as currently proposed, would literally require NYPD to post undercover media and equipment used by undercover officers who risk their lives every day," the law enforcement said. Detective Sophia Mason in a statement to CNN.

The New York Legal Aid Society released a statement praising the passage of the surveillance bill.

"Today's passage of the POST Act marks a critical change in transparency and a significant step in the broader fight for police accountability to protect communities of color, the LGBTQ + community, and all overly watched communities," he said. Jerome Greco, attorney for the Legal Aid Society. .