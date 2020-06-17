New York City crime statistics show an increase in robberies and murders so far this year

There have been 38 murders in the past 28 days, double the same period last year, according to New York police statistics as of June 14. So far this year, there have been 159 murders, 25% more than last year. year, statistics show.

Shooting incidents in 2020 have also increased, with 394 occurring to date, a 24% increase from 317 shooting incidents at this time last year.

"The increase in violence, I haven't seen anything that bad in a long time," said a law enforcement official. "This is the worst I have seen in six or seven years."

The increase in killings is linked to gang and drug activity, with drug traffickers fighting for territory, another police official said.

This week's crime statistics were released as the New York criminal justice system adjusts to three seismic shifts: the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of the state bail reform law, and massive protests opposing the police brutality and racism against blacks caused by the murder of George Floyd

In addition, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced a "seismic shift" in his culture Monday by dissolving his plainclothes anti-crime team and reassigning those 600 officers to other roles.

"I think what we as a police officer always struggle with is not keeping crime low. It is keeping crime low and keeping the community with us, and I think those two things have sometimes disagreed." Shea said.

The coronavirus pandemic and its massive unemployment have affected state and local tax revenues and are likely to lead to layoffs and spending cuts in the New York City budget. Combined with protesters' calls to "underfund the police," New York police could see significant reductions in their budget in the coming year.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to move some NYPD funds to youth and social services.

A group of city council members has proposed cutting $ 1 billion from the NYPD's nearly $ 6 billion budget. The mayor's press secretary says de Blasio "does not believe that a $ 1 billion cut is the way to maintain security."

And on Tuesday, de Blasio announced a new policy requiring that all images of incidents with body cameras be posted within 30 days if a police firearm is fired or if an officer's taser pistol or use of force causes the death or major bodily harm.

Thefts have increased and thefts have decreased

The pandemic and the prolonged closure of New York have left shop windows largely closed and have caused many residents to flee the city, and New York police data show an increase in response to thefts and robberies of cars.

Thefts have increased significantly in the past month, with 1,691 incidents compared to 759 the year before. Looting incidents that took place during the protests earlier this month are included in the theft figure. For the year, robberies increased 47% compared to this point last year, from 4,480 to 6,595.

Auto thefts, known as auto thefts, have also increased more than 60%, with 3,078 incidents occurring this year, up from 1,893 at this time last year. Auto theft numbers are part of a national trend as fewer Americans travel and more cars remain idle at driveways and parking lots.

At the same time, comparing last month to the same period last year, criminal rape complaints decreased 33%, robbery complaints decreased 23%, and grand theft complaints decreased 44%, according to New York police. York.

Theft is illegal when entering a building with the intention of committing a crime, illegal theft is the illegal theft of items of greater value, and theft is the illegal theft by force or threat of force.

Overall, the number of arrests has decreased; There has been a 32% decrease in arrests so far this year compared to last year.