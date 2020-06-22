New York City crushed the curve. Now his return begins

A woman walks in Times Square in late March, when the streets were largely empty.
There is still a long way to go, but New York City is taking the first steps to return to normal.
After 78 days of orders to stay home, the longest coronavirus blockade in the country, New York launched Phase One of its reopening plan on Monday, June 8.
That means hundreds of thousands of people can go back to work, including nonessential workers in construction and manufacturing. Retail stores can now set up sidewalk or in-store pickups.
It's just a start: The rest of the state is already in Phase Two, but for a city that has been hit hard by Covid-19, it's an important milestone.
"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The coronavirus has devastated New York City for months, killing more than 20,000 people and overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes.
At the peak of the city in April, more than 500 people died daily.
But the numbers have dropped dramatically in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, 36 people died from Covid-19 across the state.
"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve. … We're rounding the curve, "said Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Photographer Timothy Fadek has been documenting New York City since the shutdown began.
Remember how disturbing it was to see your bustling city transformed into a ghost town.
“All you heard were ambulance sirens constantly, especially at the top, and that was in the middle of a desolate street landscape where there were no cars. There were no people, "said Fadek. “It looked and felt like the afternoon of a heavy snowstorm, when the snow falls and everyone is home after dinner. … But it was permanent, and during the day, not only at night. "
In recent weeks, as coronavirus cases have decreased, Fadek has noticed a change in the city.
You are hearing fewer ambulance sirens and seeing more people on the streets. The use of the metro is increasing. The parks are filling up.
"New York is starting to look like it used to be, certainly from the outside," Fadek said. "There are people who are dedicated to their affairs, but only wear masks."
He said most of the New Yorkers he has encountered have taken the threat seriously.
"Everyone wears their masks and there is also social distancing, especially in supermarkets and waiting outside to pick up orders online in front of retail stores," he said.
However, there have been a few exceptions lately.
You have noticed that some younger people choose not to wear masks. And during the recent protests after George Floyd's death, Fadek saw masks, but social distancing was non-existent.
“During the eight or ten days of the protest, there was a Pan Pandemic? What type of pandemic? "Fadek said." But now that the protests have subsided, everyone is thinking about the coronavirus once again. "
The bottom line is that New Yorkers, like most Americans, are eager to get on with their normal lives.
"People are tired of being at home. They are tired of being locked up, ”said Fadek. "And now that summer is here, they want to go out and see their friends and enjoy the good weather."
Many people also need to return to work and face a difficult decision about when to do it.
"To quote or paraphrase a woman I spoke to, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," Fadek said. “Either you stay home and you don't go to work and then you don't have money, or you go out and run the risk of getting sick. There is no good answer.
Fadek had no homework during the closing phase of the city, but went out and took photos anyway.
Fadek always wears a mask when he comes out, and he carries a small bottle of hand sanitizer with him. On top of the virus, he would take off his clothes and put them in a plastic bag when he got home.
As a journalist, she considered it her duty to go out and show what was happening.
"It is the first draft of history, something as important as this tragic world event, and I can cover it from my little corner of the world from New York City," he said. "That is my role, and I felt compelled to do it despite the dangers."
The second phase of New York's reopening plan would allow even more businesses to open, and the city would see in-store shopping, alfresco dining, and limited service at hair and beauty salons.
The first thing that could happen is June 22, but officials are being cautious and will keep a close eye on the statistics before taking the next step.
"I still think the best estimate is in early July," Mayor De Blasio told 1010 WINS radio station on Thursday. "But look, if the health care situation continues to prove positive, I obviously want to go as soon as we can safely go."
Timothy Fadek is a New York based photographer. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Photo editor: Brett Roegiers