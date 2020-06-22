New York City crushed the curve. Now his return begins

A woman walks in Times Square in late March, when the streets were largely empty.

There is still a long way to go, but New York City is taking the first steps to return to normal.

After 78 days of orders to stay home, the longest coronavirus blockade in the country, New York launched Phase One of its reopening plan on Monday, June 8.

That means hundreds of thousands of people can go back to work, including nonessential workers in construction and manufacturing. Retail stores can now set up sidewalk or in-store pickups.

It's just a start: The rest of the state is already in Phase Two, but for a city that has been hit hard by Covid-19, it's an important milestone.

"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Lenox Hill Hospital staff members react when community members cheer them on in May.

Taxi passengers have collapsed in New York City during the pandemic. Entire fleets have been inactive.

A woman walks the empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York, in April.

The coronavirus has devastated New York City for months, killing more than 20,000 people and overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes.

At the peak of the city in April, more than 500 people died daily.

But the numbers have dropped dramatically in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, 36 people died from Covid-19 across the state.

"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve. … We're rounding the curve, "said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The bodies are prepared at the Gerald Neufeld Funeral Home in Queens so they can be transported for cremation in April.

A National Guard member walks past refrigerated trailers in April that were being used as an outdoor morgue in the Bellevue Hospital parking lot.

The bodies are packed in the back of a truck in April.

Photographer Timothy Fadek has been documenting New York City since the shutdown began.

Remember how disturbing it was to see your bustling city transformed into a ghost town.

“All you heard were ambulance sirens constantly, especially at the top, and that was in the middle of a desolate street landscape where there were no cars. There were no people, "said Fadek. “It looked and felt like the afternoon of a heavy snowstorm, when the snow falls and everyone is home after dinner. … But it was permanent, and during the day, not only at night. "

In recent weeks, as coronavirus cases have decreased, Fadek has noticed a change in the city.

You are hearing fewer ambulance sirens and seeing more people on the streets. The use of the metro is increasing. The parks are filling up.

Bars and clubs were ordered to close in March, and restaurants were limited to take-out during the shutdown. Patrons stand in front of White Horse Tavern on Tuesday.

Since May 6, the New York subways have been closing from 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. to give workers time to fully disinfect trains, stations, and equipment. People travel by subway on Monday, the first day of the city's reopening of Phase One.

"New York is starting to look like it used to be, certainly from the outside," Fadek said. "There are people who are dedicated to their affairs, but only wear masks."

He said most of the New Yorkers he has encountered have taken the threat seriously.

"Everyone wears their masks and there is also social distancing, especially in supermarkets and waiting outside to pick up orders online in front of retail stores," he said.

However, there have been a few exceptions lately.

Shoppers line up to enter a Costco supermarket in March.

People in their vehicles watch "The Greatest Showman," which was screened in May at the drive-in theater behind the Bel Aire Diner in Queens.

A protester carries an American flag upside down during a march in Brooklyn in late May.

You have noticed that some younger people choose not to wear masks. And during the recent protests after George Floyd's death, Fadek saw masks, but social distancing was non-existent.

“During the eight or ten days of the protest, there was a Pan Pandemic? What type of pandemic? "Fadek said." But now that the protests have subsided, everyone is thinking about the coronavirus once again. "

The bottom line is that New Yorkers, like most Americans, are eager to get on with their normal lives.

"People are tired of being at home. They are tired of being locked up, ”said Fadek. "And now that summer is here, they want to go out and see their friends and enjoy the good weather."

Samaritan & # 39; s Purse established a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park to handle an overflow of coronavirus patients in March. Amanda and Gus traveled from Staten Island for a picnic in Central Park on Monday. The area behind this fence is where the field hospital used to be located.

Pell Street in Chinatown was almost empty in May. City officials and some Chinese business owners said many people were afraid to visit Chinatown because the coronavirus started in China. Stephanie Cole and Ken Finn share a plate of noodles outside the Nom Wah Tea Room in Chinatown on Monday. They walked across the Williamsburg Bridge to support businesses they frequented before the pandemic.

Many people also need to return to work and face a difficult decision about when to do it.

"To quote or paraphrase a woman I spoke to, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," Fadek said. “Either you stay home and you don't go to work and then you don't have money, or you go out and run the risk of getting sick. There is no good answer.

Fadek had no homework during the closing phase of the city, but went out and took photos anyway.

Michael Papoutsakis, owner of Pavlos Shoe Repair in Manhattan, works on a pair of shoes. "We opened in 1973, but with the virus and the closure, now it is like starting a new business. We are starting from scratch," he said. "We don't know if it will work or not."

A man walks past a closed shoe store at Rockefeller Center in March.

Social distancing labels have been placed on New York's subway platforms.

Fadek always wears a mask when he comes out, and he carries a small bottle of hand sanitizer with him. On top of the virus, he would take off his clothes and put them in a plastic bag when he got home.

As a journalist, she considered it her duty to go out and show what was happening.

"It is the first draft of history, something as important as this tragic world event, and I can cover it from my little corner of the world from New York City," he said. "That is my role, and I felt compelled to do it despite the dangers."

A coronavirus test is administered in April at a test drive site in Queens.

People walk through the Grand Central Terminal in March, near the start of the blockade.

A visitor watches the horizon from the Hudson Yards 100th floor observation deck in March. Days later, the deck would be closed to visitors.

The second phase of New York's reopening plan would allow even more businesses to open, and the city would see in-store shopping, alfresco dining, and limited service at hair and beauty salons.

The first thing that could happen is June 22, but officials are being cautious and will keep a close eye on the statistics before taking the next step.

"I still think the best estimate is in early July," Mayor De Blasio told 1010 WINS radio station on Thursday. "But look, if the health care situation continues to prove positive, I obviously want to go as soon as we can safely go."