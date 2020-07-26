New York City directors & # 39; make lists of questions & # 39; imperatives & # 39; on the reopening of the school

The city principals union has sent the Department of Education a list of 141 questions that it says the city must answer before schools reopen.

The list, obtained by The Post, was included in a letter to members last week exploiting the DOE's "alarming lack of preparation" for the first day of school, tentatively scheduled for September 10.

The Board of Supervisors and Administrators said the questions underscore the impending problems and dangers facing school leaders.

"These are questions the DOE must answer," wrote union president Mark Cannizzaro.

The list includes many basic questions about safety and sanitation, such as whether each school will have a nurse, who will take the temperature, when supplies will be delivered [PPE, thermometers, signage, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies], and who will be in charge of "isolation". room "for sick children?

They also ask about the rules for handling fighting between students, or how to discipline children who deliberately sneeze or cough on someone.

Among other questions: "What should managers do if he or she" fears and / or confirms that sanitation protocols are not followed throughout the system? "

"If a teacher tests positive, will all of his students be quarantined?"

"If a school closes, will other schools that share that campus also close?"

The full list can be seen here: