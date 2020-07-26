New York City gets wet and churns as pools reopen after budget crisis lags

The Big Apple became Waterworld when city residents got wet and went wild in this strange pandemic.

Both children and adults made up for some of their wasted summer by relaxing in the eight recently reopened public pools across the city. To allow for safe social distancing, the maximum capacities of the pool are now reduced by 30 percent.

In Harlem, Wagner Pool, which allowed 180 people to have fun last season, now allows 125.

"This is a great man. I feel like I'm back home where I belong! "She rejoiced in a fashion pandemic, dressed in an orange bathing suit and matching orange surgical mask as a pool attendant rubbed the tanning lotion on his back.

"He's spoiled!" the employee joked. "A little," replied the spoiled customer.

Some ecstatic children jumped into the pool as if they didn't care about the world.

A bather who donned a black bathing suit and mask noted, “A time out is always good. It's good to go out and enjoy the weather. "

The reopening of the schools was another story.

"I still don't feel very good about opening schools," he said.

At the Sunset Park pool in Brooklyn, a delighted father, Andre Deazle, 43, helped his two children navigate the water, all dressed in masks.

"It was a great day that ended with us safe and having fun," said Deazle.

The temperature was 87 at 5 p.m. And on Sunday, the Big Apple will bake and bring a 94-degree climate, but with a humidity that makes it feel closer to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, the heat wave is expected to last several more days.

Other pools that reopened are Mullaly in Highbridge, Bronx; Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens; Fisher in Elmhurst, Queens; Kosciuszko at the Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and Tottenville and Lyons pools on Staten Island.