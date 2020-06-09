New York City protests through the years in photos

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Protesters participating in a demonstration against a grand jury decision not to charge the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner on Thursday, December 4, 2014, in New York. A grand jury clarified a white New York City police officer Wednesday in the strangling death of Garner, an unarmed black man, who had been arrested on suspicion of selling loose and tax-free cigarettes.

AP Photo / John Minchillo

