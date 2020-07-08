New York City Public Schools will open in the & # 39; combined, split-time & # 39; model, with part-time remote learning, part-time classroom

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said public schools will not reopen completely this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that students will learn on a "combined" schedule and be limited to a maximum three days in the classroom, while participating in a remote control learning for the rest of the week.

"This is the most important piece of the equation," de Blasio said during a press conference on Wednesday referring to schools. “There are 1.1 million students in New York City public schools. And the first focus will be on health and safety, while maintaining a constant understanding that the best way to educate our children is in the classroom. "

De Blasio launched a "blended learning" plan for the New York City Public Schools this fall, noting that at some times of the week, students will be physically in the classroom and, at some points, will be learning remotely. .

"For the vast majority of children and schools, it will go to the classroom two days a week or three days a week, depending on the week," de Blasio explained. "A typical week will be two or three days in the classroom, at school, the other days will be remote learning."

De Blasio added that "parents can choose remote learning exclusively," and that there would be times in the year when those families would be eligible to reevaluate and choose to resume learning in person.

"This combined split-time model is what we can do under current conditions," de Blasio said, while promoting New York City public school teachers for their ability to "adapt intensively."

"It has to be the best school year in New York City history," said de Blasio, noting that remote learning is helpful for students who can "learn at their own pace."

"There is a lot we can do with online learning that we couldn't do before," he said. "We have to see this as a challenge, but where we can find the good and the possibility."

He added: "New York City students will learn five days a week, either in person or at home."

"Mixed," according to city officials, means that students will attend school for part of the week and will learn remotely during other parts of the week. Students are expected to return for a "blended" school year of learning in September, but de Blasio's administration noted that families can choose a "totally remote learning model" if they don't feel comfortable sending their children to the classroom.

Blasio's administration also said they would send "schedules" to families in August so parents "know what days students are expected to meet in person."