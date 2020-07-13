New York City Reports Zero New Covid-19 Deaths for First Time in Months

"For the first time in months, we have a 24-hour period in which no one in this city died from the coronavirus," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

"Let's have many more days like this."

The positivity rate for the test in New York City is now 2%.

But that does not mean that the battle against the virus is over. De Blasio noted rising infection rates among young adults ages 20 to 29, which he called "troubling."