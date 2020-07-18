New York City Suspect in Cane Attack on New York Police Officers Celebrates After Bail

The woman accused of using a baton to beat two New York City police officers on the Brooklyn Bridge screamed and jumped for joy when she was released on Friday afternoon.

Chanice Reyes was apparently so happy to be released that she didn't even bother turning the bird over to a Post photographer, as she repeatedly did after her arrest a day earlier.

After leaving the Manhattan detention complex, also known as "the graves," Reyes, 25, exchanged hugs with several friends on Baxter Street shortly after 1 p.m.

New York Police Arrest Officers in Violent Brooklyn Bridge Attack on Officers

He then headed to the nearby "Occupy City Hall" camp, where he disappeared into a makeshift black tent.

Reyes was released after her reading of video charges on multiple second-degree assault charges and related charges on Friday morning.

During the hearing, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge John Howard-Algarin bailed him $ 7,500 in cash or by credit card, $ 40,000 in bail from the insurance company, or $ 60,000 in bail.

The city's Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a question about how he achieved his release.

Reyes is accused of attacking New York Lt. Michael Butler and Sgt. Richard Adamiak, leaving them bloody running down their faces, as they arrested a fellow anti-police activist on Wednesday.

The incident occurred amid clashes that erupted when counter-protesters attempted to interrupt a "unity" march against the bridge that included a contingent from the Benevolent Association of Sergeants.

Defense attorney Michael Horn described her in court as a "kind and generous young woman" and a Black Lives Matter activist "who" enrolled full-time at Queens College, working on a bachelor of science.

On Thursday, New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan, who was also wounded on the bridge, described two other activists detained Wednesday as "part of this anarchist group that has infiltrated this Black Lives movement since the beginning".

"It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones who have been attacking our police officers [and] are hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters out there," Monahan told Fox. . "Good Day New York" out of 5.

Additional reports from Craig McCarthy.