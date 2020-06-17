New York City to Reopen Wide Range of Businesses Next Week

Health officials from various nations met on Wednesday at a World Health Organization webinar to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on struggles against neglected tropical diseases worldwide.

World experts have long warned that the coronavirus pandemic could influence how nations are affected and respond to other communicable diseases, including neglected tropical diseases, a diverse group of diseases prevalent in tropical and subtropical conditions in 149 countries. .

Neglected tropical diseases or NTDs, such as dengue and guinea worm disease, affect approximately 1 in 6 people worldwide.

"In Rwanda, like many other countries in the world, we are fighting an enemy that is Covid-19, but other essential health programs can also be important to monitor and follow so that we do not have twice as much damage in this context," he said. Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, director general of the Rwanda Biomedical Center, said during the webinar on Wednesday.

"The evolution of the Covid-19 situation has always been managed in the context that we adapt to what we see," said Nsanzimana. For example, the distribution of essential health services or prescription drugs to treat or prevent NTD or other illnesses could be extended to eliminate the risk of someone breaking the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines for accessing medications.

"I see many things will change: how we strengthen our health systems to face different threats," said Nsanzimana. "There is an expectation that we are likely to work twice as hard or harder than before to prevent the consequences of neglected and infectious tropical diseases … We don't know what the next pandemic will be."

In January 2012, the WHO released a document that provides a "road map" for countries to continue to address neglected tropical diseases.

The document sets goals that nations must achieve as they work to control, prevent, eliminate, and even eradicate certain ETDs. That roadmap was revised this year with new guidelines and goals for 2030.

Mwelecele Malecela, director of the WHO Department of Neglected Tropical Disease Control, said in a written announcement about the webinar that changes are needed both during and after Covid-19 to achieve the roadmap goals for 2030.

"The next WHO roadmap for neglected tropical diseases for 2021-2030 proposes a new model of operation," Malecela said in the announcement. "This roadmap, with its main changes, is even more relevant in the context of Covid-19, as it promotes resilience, strengthening the health system, community participation, equity, country ownership and greater partner participation through integrated, multi-sectoral collaboration. "

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said during the webinar on Wednesday that some of the methods used and the measures taken to address neglected tropical diseases could be taken in response to Covid-19 and vice versa.

"Those methods of helping people understand, incorporate and empower to take action have been a very important part of NTD's community interventions and are now very necessary for people to understand that I have to keep my distance. I have to use my mask on my nose all the time, "said Moeti. "We have seen that many people who work in the programs have been reused to support the pandemic."