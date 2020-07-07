New York, Connecticut, New Jersey add 3 more states to mandatory quarantine restriction list

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that people traveling to their states from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days after all three states experienced a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

State governors announced a travel notice last month, requiring people traveling to the region from states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positives to quarantine.

GOVERNORS OF NY, CT, NJ IMPOSE 14-DAY QUARANTINE FOR VISITORS FROM THE STATE

The criteria for states with a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day moving average, or 10 percent of the state's total population infected on a seven-day moving average. According to Cuomo, Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma now reach that threshold.

"As states across the country experience increasing community outreach, New York is taking steps to ensure the continued security of our gradual reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we have established metrics for community outreach just as we have metrics for everything, "Cuomo said." New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best, and the last thing we need to do is see another COVID-19 spike. "

TRAVEL ASSOCIATION REIMBURSES 14-DAY QUARANTINE FROM NY, NJ, CT ON OUT-OF-STATE TRAVELERS

"Several outbreaks in New Jersey are directly related to travel from COVID-19 hot spots across the country," Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. "To responsibly continue on our way back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the transmission rate."

He added: "I urge those arriving from one of these 19 states to quarantine and undergo a COVID-19 test to prevent further outbreaks across the state and to ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jersey members."

At this point, people traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah They must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In an effort to enforce the rule, Cuomo has suggested that people report those who do not follow their coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

“When you land in New York, you go through an airport, we know who you are. We know what flight he took and we will do random checks, "Cuomo said during an interview on June 24.

"It is an honor system," Cuomo continued, "but if you violate it and an inspector calls you or appears at your address and you are not there, you will violate the law, you will have a mandatory quarantine and you will pay a civil fine of several thousand dollars. "