New York Coronavirus: NYC comes out of blockade but enters new crisis

Now, New York and cities across the country must have a combination of coronaviruses, high unemployment, and systemic racism, a toxic trifecta that most deeply affects black communities.
"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "My message is to keep it."
Still, beauty salons, offices, and interior seating in bars and restaurants remain off-limits until the next phase of reopening. And Broadway shows, museums, and great cultural gatherings are still far away.
New York has come a long way since March.
The 78-day blockade represents the longest in the country and comes weeks after other parts of the state meet the criteria necessary to reopen.
"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve … we doubled the curve," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. "We are benders, if there is such a thing."
David Williams, a professor of public health and African American studies at Harvard University, said Covid-19 is just the latest disease that disproportionately affects minority communities.
"It is not a new pattern," he said. "It's just that Covid-19 has illuminated a pattern that has been around for a long time, and we haven't done everything we can to make a difference."
"While everyone is concerned about Covid risk, there are risks just being black in this country that almost outweigh that sometimes," said Dr. Abby Hussein, an infectious disease fellow at the University of Washington. "And the sad part is that the group protesting for their rights are the same people who are already disproportionately affected by the disease."
More than 500 deaths a day at its peak
The increase meant that patients were treated in the hallways, nurses and doctors were left without personal protective equipment, funeral homes were left without space, and field hospitals were installed in Central Park, the Javits Convention Center and aboard the ship. USNS Comfort hospital.
Since then, death and hospitalization rates have declined, and hospital bed space and testing and contact tracing capacity are high enough for New York City to enter its Phase One reopening. .
As of Sunday, New York hospitals have admitted 72 people due to Covid-19, 324 people remain in the ICU, and 4% of the city is currently testing positive for Covid-19, de Blasio said.
Statewide, 35 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday and 45 people died on Sunday, Cuomo said.
"Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief," he said.
In celebration of those downward trends, landmarks across New York state were to light up blue and gold Sunday night, Cuomo said.
Projections of the words "New York Tough" will also appear across the state, Cuomo said.
As office workers across the state begin to return to the workplace, Cuomo said he will also sign an executive order allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of entering people.
"We are giving commercial buildings the right to take the temperature of everyone who enters a building. It is not just their health, it is the people it could infect," Cuomo said.
CNN's Laura Ly, Mallory Simon, and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.