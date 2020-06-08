New York Coronavirus: NYC comes out of blockade but enters new crisis

Now, New York and cities across the country must have a combination of coronaviruses, high unemployment, and systemic racism, a toxic trifecta that most deeply affects black communities.

Once it was the epicenter of the pandemic as the largest and densest city in the US. In the U.S., New York City enters phase one of its reopening plan Monday, allowing nonessential construction and manufacturing workers to return to work and retail stores to install on the sidewalk or indoors. Store Pickup.

"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "My message is to keep it."

Still, beauty salons, offices, and interior seating in bars and restaurants remain off-limits until the next phase of reopening. And Broadway shows, museums, and great cultural gatherings are still far away.

New York has come a long way since March.

In the state, more than 377,000 people contracted Covid-19 and more than 30,000 died, the highest number among all states, both in total numbers and per capita rates, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 21,000 of those deaths, or about two-thirds, occurred in New York City.

The 78-day blockade represents the longest in the country and comes weeks after other parts of the state meet the criteria necessary to reopen.

Coronavirus crisis and racism in public health

The reopening comes after the coronavirus caused devastation across the city, particularly in black and brown neighborhoods. Now, after months of orders to stay home, wear near-universal masks, and a wide availability of evidence, New York City will take its first step toward an appearance of normality.

"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve … we doubled the curve," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. "We are benders, if there is such a thing."

In New York City, black / African American and Hispanic / Latino people have died from the coronavirus at twice the rate of white people, according to city data.

David Williams, a professor of public health and African American studies at Harvard University, said Covid-19 is just the latest disease that disproportionately affects minority communities.

"It is not a new pattern," he said. "It's just that Covid-19 has illuminated a pattern that has been around for a long time, and we haven't done everything we can to make a difference."

Health experts have expressed concern that crowded protests to combat racism, a public health problem in itself, may lead to a further increase in coronavirus cases.

"While everyone is concerned about Covid risk, there are risks just being black in this country that almost outweigh that sometimes," said Dr. Abby Hussein, an infectious disease fellow at the University of Washington. "And the sad part is that the group protesting for their rights are the same people who are already disproportionately affected by the disease."

More than 500 deaths a day at its peak

Cuomo ordered non-essential workers to stay at their homes since March 22, as coronavirus cases were in the midst of rapid and exponential growth that overwhelmed hospitals. But his and de Blasio's delayed actions came too late to avoid the sharp increase in cases in the densest and most populous city in America.

The increase meant that patients were treated in the hallways, nurses and doctors were left without personal protective equipment, funeral homes were left without space, and field hospitals were installed in Central Park, the Javits Convention Center and aboard the ship. USNS Comfort hospital.

At its peak in early April, more than 500 people died in New York City daily from the virus. Orders to stay home and the massive shutdown of public life reduced that number, but with frustratingly slow speed.

Since then, death and hospitalization rates have declined, and hospital bed space and testing and contact tracing capacity are high enough for New York City to enter its Phase One reopening. .

As of Sunday, New York hospitals have admitted 72 people due to Covid-19, 324 people remain in the ICU, and 4% of the city is currently testing positive for Covid-19, de Blasio said.

Statewide, 35 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday and 45 people died on Sunday, Cuomo said.

"Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief," he said.

In celebration of those downward trends, landmarks across New York state were to light up blue and gold Sunday night, Cuomo said.

Projections of the words "New York Tough" will also appear across the state, Cuomo said.

As office workers across the state begin to return to the workplace, Cuomo said he will also sign an executive order allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of entering people.

"We are giving commercial buildings the right to take the temperature of everyone who enters a building. It is not just their health, it is the people it could infect," Cuomo said.