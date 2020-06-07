New York corrections officer suspended for parody photo of sick George Floyd

A city correctional officer allegedly posted a nasty online parody of the photo of George Floyd's death, with the white worker kneeling on the neck of his union's black president, resulting in his suspension on Friday.

The image was posted on Thursday to the Facebook page of the city's Department of Corrections driver Derrick Lascko, and was removed the same day after an online riot among prison guards.

The image superimposed Lascko's face over that of former Minneapolis white cop Derek Chauvin when Chauvin was caught on video with his knee to Floyd's neck. In place of Floyd's face was that of Elias Husamudeen, president of the Lascko union, the Benevolent Association of Correction Officers. Floyd's death after nearly nine minutes below Chauvin's knee has generated murder charges by the former police officer and widespread protests.

Husamudeen is currently seeking reelection to his post at the command of COBA; Lascko has been campaigning for the election of a rival candidate, his fellow union delegate Benny Boscio.

City Corrections Department Commissioner Cynthia Brann told the Post in a statement Friday that Lascko was suspended for the photo.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and does not represent the values ​​of our overall uniform staff and department," said Brann. "An investigation is ongoing and the officer has been suspended without pay."

"Compassion, dedication to duty and the desire to ensure public safety are at the core of what it means to be a correction officer and this type of behavior will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

A representative of the mayor added the image: "This is absolutely reprehensible."

Elias told The Post that he found the post too "despicable" to even comment on.

"I will not dignify this despicable and deeply offensive image with an answer," he said.

Union member Dimetria Regan was furious on Facebook on Friday: "What a damn disgrace and slap for all African Americans and anyone standing / kneeling with us," "What disrespect for the Floyd family."

Lascko did not return calls from The Post on Friday.

In a video posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon, Lascko insisted without evidence that he had never posted the image on his page. He claimed that the image was being disseminated by the "Elias Husamudden camp to steal an election by taking advantage of its frustrations."

But a day earlier, Lascko seemed to have defended the "meme", calling it "satire".

"Elias Husamudeen & COBA has a problem with the way I speak the truth and how I show their faces," he wrote.

“So you can match a face to the names. I'm putting myself in jail on Facebook for keeping it real, "he wrote.

Husamudeen said in response to Lascko's claim of sabotage on Facebook: "I am not surprised that, instead of apologizing, you have chosen to pretend you did not."

Boscio did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

City records show that Lascko, who works for the Department of Commerce's Transportation Division, has a base salary of $ 82,292. He has frequently posted on Facebook in opposition to Husamudden and in support of Boscio.

"I was furious," Vincent The Capers, president of the Association of Correctional Guardians, a fraternal black law enforcement group, told the Post that he saw the manipulated image of Floyd on Lascko's Facebook page.

"The city needs healing and unity, and behaviors like this can only cause more pain," said the retired correction officer, adding that his organization demands that Lascko be fired.

Charles Billups, chairman of the Great Council of Guardians, another black law enforcement association, also said he saw Lascko's Facebook post and called it "a total insult."

"With the sensitivity that's happening across the county and the world right now, it's a very bad sign of white privilege," he said.

"We are denouncing this guy and we want them to fire him. It was like someone put my knee around my neck. "