New York could enter phase 2 of reopening on June 22 if indicators and state deem it ready, mayor says

New York City will be ready for the second phase of reopening on June 22 if indicators and discussions with the state indicate "we are ready to go," Mayor Bill De Blasio said at a news conference today.

Phase two is tentatively reserved for June 22, although the mayor said earlier that he believes it will take a little longer.

Phase two allows a broader range of companies to continue to reopen according to Covid-19 guidelines, including retail companies and offices.

Shopping centers, specifically any common part inside shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of commercial space available for rent, must remain closed to the public.

Large venues for meetings and events, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences or other in-person presentations or performances in front of an in-person audience, should also be closed to the public.

When asked later in the press conference about the next phase of reopening, the mayor said "we want to know what has turned out in terms of the spread of the disease, or maybe not, we still do not know that answer because it has not enough time has passed. "

"We need more information," he said.

The decision to enter the next phase or wait longer will be made with the state on June 22.

The mayor said he likes to keep expectations low and points to early July.