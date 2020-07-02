New York County issued subpoenas to compel people to speak to coronavirus contact trackers. It worked.





Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County Health Commissioner, said county officials issued the subpoenas after party-goers, all young adults in their 20s, attended a large party in Clarkstown on Dec. 17. June.

The party host had symptoms of Covid-19, but celebrated the party anyway, causing the infection of eight attendees to date, Ruppert said.

After identifying the group, contact trackers contacted those who attended the party to try to obtain information on who they interacted with and where they have been since then in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. But several partygoers refused to assist in these efforts, Ruppert said.

"Most people cooperate with us, but for the smallest number that do not, they have hung up on us. (They have given us) very small amounts of information and then they have refused to give anything else. (They have told us) I don't want or need to provide information, "Ruppert told CNN.