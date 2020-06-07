New York Cultural Workers Call to Cut Police Funds Amid George Floyd's Anger

Hundreds of New York City cultural workers in the art world are asking Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo to cut funding for the police amid global unrest over the death of George Floyd on May 25. .

The open letter from two New York-based curators, Natalia Viera, co-founder of Public Space in Puerto Rico, and Patrick Jaojoco, program director at FABnyc, demands that the city shift its budget "away from the New York police, and towards the social and the social. " civic services and educational programs. "

"We should and have been asking: why are there so many white men on the boards and in positions of power? In a fundamentally racist society, where silence equals violence and "business as usual" actively destroys our communities, why hasn't there been more concrete action by the art community to end systemic racism? "Viera and Jaojoco said about the open letter.

"We need to start acting in our schools, art institutions, the architecture and design industries, and elsewhere, to think beyond the ways we can be more & # 39; diverse & # 39; e & # 39; inclusive & # 39; ", they added.

Viera and Jaojoco said they spearheaded the letter in the wake of this year's global trauma and its effect dominated through social demarcation lines.

"We saw a silence in which strong and immediate demands were needed to change this system so that all oppressed communities can be free," they added.

The global protests were sparked by the death of Floyd on May 25, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck while handcuffed and lying face down on the ground.

In the past week, the left across the country has called for the elimination of police forces.

"They don't believe the police can be repaired, so they are trying to figure out how to reduce the burden on the police," Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College, who also wrote "The End of the Police," told Reuters. . .

Supporters say it is not about eliminating police departments or dispossession agencies of all your money. They say it is time for the country to tackle the systemic problems of the police in the United States and spend more on what the US communities do. USA They need, like housing and education.

State and local governments spent $ 115 billion on police surveillance in 2017, according to data compiled by the Urban Institute.

New York City Council members Corey Johnson and Daniel Dromm promised to cut the NYPD's $ 6 million budget, The New York Times reported.

"The culture at the New York City Police Department has not changed," Dromm told the newspaper. "The white shirts, the commanding officers, understand and talk about it, but the average cop doesn't believe that and we've seen it over and over again."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told protesters during a rally Saturday in the city where Floyd died that he did not support "total abolition" of the police department.

Attendees of the event organized by local advocacy group Black Visions issued a plea to the mayor to remove the Minneapolis Police Department, the Star Tribune reported. The protest ended outside Frey's house and he left to address the crowd.

After saying that he had been "assuming my own responsibility," the Democratic mayor was asked if he would eliminate the police force.

"I do not support the complete abolition of the police department," Frey told the crowd, adding that he was in favor of police reforms. Then he left after being told to do so.

President Trump on Sunday converted the new political call to action.

"I want excellent, well-paid law enforcement," Trump tweeted "I want law and order."