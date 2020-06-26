New York Democrat Refuses to Give House Primary Election, Alleges "Black Voter Suppression"

A New York state lawmaker seeking to replace a retired member of Congress refused to accept defeat Thursday after Tuesday's Democratic primaries, claiming that the elections were riddled with "intentional suppression of black voters."

State Assemblyman Michael Blake, an African American candidate, finished second in the in-person ballot count in the Congressional District 15 competition, the New York Daily News reported.

The finalist was New York City Councilwoman Ritchie Torres, who is also African American.

PROGRESSIVE CANDIDATES ARISE IN NEW YORK'S CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARIES

The retiring congressman is the United States Representative, José Serrano, originally from Puerto Rico, who has represented the Bronx-based District 15 since 2013.

Blake claimed that a voting center in the predominantly black neighborhood of Concourse Village was relocated without explanation, "forcing older voters to walk 11 blocks away, putting their health at risk," according to the Daily News.

He also claimed that another voting center "in the heart of a black neighborhood" did not open in time, prompting some potential voters to surrender.

Blake also claimed that a large number of third-party affidavit ballots, filed by voters whose record was in dispute, may not have been counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE COVERAGE OF THE CAREERS 2020

"Intentional suppression of black voters and undemocratic processes clearly occur not only in the South but also in the South Bronx," wrote Blake. “These incidents, among others, are too general to be a coincidence. They are a concerted effort to suppress the black vote. "

Torres has avoided claiming victory, saying he wants all mail ballots to be counted, a process that could take weeks, the Daily News reported.

“We reiterate what Ritchie said on Election Night: every vote must count. We are confident that Ritchie will emerge from the full vote as the decisive winner, "Torres campaign manager Nanette Alvarado told the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Democratic source told the Daily News that the allegations seemed strange from Blake, vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

"This is a vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee … accusing the Bronx Democratic Party of rigging an election for a candidate they didn't even endorse?" said the source.

The New York City Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily News.