New York ESPN Radio Adds Max Kellerman and Greenberg in Lineup Change

In its competition with WFAN, ESPN New York has a new, all-day split lineup that adds big names, but crushes the continuity it had built over the past few years that has helped its afternoon show become # 1. in the market.

ESPN New York will add Mike Greenberg and Max Kellerman to its daily schedule in the middle of this month, but, like when Mike French returned to WFAN after his fake retirement, he now has too many hosts on the air and too many shows that make little sense to the large one.

The merry-go-round has 98.7 FM taking the new ESPN national morning show from Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti from 6 a.m. at 9 a.m., giving up his last hour.

Rick DiPietro, Chris Canty and Dave Rothenberg will upload their hours at 9 a.m. at 11 a.m., wasting an hour. They will be followed by Bart Scott and Alan Hahn, who will be in operation from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m., two hours more than in his old space.

For the second time, Scott has been involved in the joys of the radio business, as he was part of the afternoon earthquake when French did not retire on WFAN.

Following Scott and Hahn, ESPN New York will air the second hour of the Greenberg National Show at 1 p.m. at 2 p.m. before Kellerman's first hour of 2 p.m. at 3 p.m. The aforementioned "The Michael Kay Show", which supplanted French at the top of the New York rankings with the help of a more local lineup, will remain from 3 p.m. at 7 p.m. followed by Chris Carlin at night.

Greenberg and Kellerman have roots in New York, but their shows will be national, which can help FAN as it builds post-French.