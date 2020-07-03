New York-funded art programs slashed $ 23 million

New York City's latest budget cut its support for city-funded arts programs by 11 percent as a result of the loss of $ 9 billion in tax revenue fueled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decrease in spending was included in the city budget of $ 88.19 billion approved Wednesday, an amount that included a cut of approximately $ 23 million to the Department of Cultural Affairs, the city agency that handles grants to organizations. artistic, according to the New York Times.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who chairs the cultural affairs committee, told the media that he voted against the proposed plan on those cuts, and the fact that the budget also cuts $ 15 million from arts education services.

"I fight like an animal within the budget negotiation team for those things," said Van Bramer.

John Calvelli, president of the city's Cultural Institutions Group (IGC), which represents 33 museums and other organizations, said they were "trying to figure out how we do what we have done with less."

The Theaters of Color Coalition, which supports theaters in communities of color, will maintain its $ 3.7 million funding. Van Bramer said that in our national time of calculating racial injustice, the council would not consider removing anything from the initiative.

The Bronx Children's Museum also faces the possibility of having to limit the programs they generally provide to children as a result of budget cuts.