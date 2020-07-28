New York gangsters sentenced to life in prison for murder: report

A trio of renowned New York gangsters, including one accused of conspiring to get out of jail for losing weight, were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for carrying out an attack on the Bronx in 2013.

Christopher Londonio, Matthew Madonna and Terrence Caldwell, thinned, were killed in federal court in White Plains for the murder of former Purple Gang leader Michael Meldish at Throggs Neck in 2013.

MOB BOSS ATUNGADO REPUTED IN CANADA: POLICE

Madonna, the former acting head of the Lucchese family, was convicted of an organized crime conspiracy for ordering the coup for an unpaid gambling debt.

In her sentencing on Monday, an elderly Madonna woman continued to claim her innocence.

"I am innocent. I had absolutely nothing to do with the tragic death of Michael Meldish. I conspired with no one," he said.

Londonio, a friend of Meldish's, was convicted of luring him out of his home and bringing him to the scene of the coup, where Caldwell criticized him.

MAN ACCUSED OF DAD SLAYING – A DEPUTY NY MOB HEAD – WANTS TO GET OUT OF JAIL TO AVOID CORONAVIRUSES

While awaiting trial for the murder, prosecutors accused Londonio of planning to escape the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center by losing a large amount of weight and using braided dental floss to begin "drilling the glass" in the closure.

The alleged shock-breaking prison break plan brought London to the cover of The Post titled "The Redemption of Veal" but was later acquitted of the escape charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A London attorney previously said he intends to appeal his conviction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST